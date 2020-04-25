All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

5706 N Wallis Lane E

5706 Wallis Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5706 Wallis Ln, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Spectacular “Carlton Terrace” view home- completely remodeled and available now for rent. One wing has 4 bedrooms/ 3 bathrooms, including one en suite bedroom and one, an immaculate master suite with full bath and massive walk in closet. Next to the newly remodeled open concept kitchen on the other side of the house, lies a mother-in law suite/guest unit, complete with full bath and kitchenette (and its own entrance). The living room feels even larger with high ceilings and large glass doors supplying ample light. Outside, enjoy the beautiful valley view and swimmers pool. Words however, don’t truly do this gem justice! Schedule a viewing today- this won’t last!
Broker and Broker's Agents and owner do not represent or guarantee square footage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5706 N Wallis Lane E have any available units?
5706 N Wallis Lane E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5706 N Wallis Lane E have?
Some of 5706 N Wallis Lane E's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5706 N Wallis Lane E currently offering any rent specials?
5706 N Wallis Lane E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5706 N Wallis Lane E pet-friendly?
No, 5706 N Wallis Lane E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5706 N Wallis Lane E offer parking?
No, 5706 N Wallis Lane E does not offer parking.
Does 5706 N Wallis Lane E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5706 N Wallis Lane E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5706 N Wallis Lane E have a pool?
Yes, 5706 N Wallis Lane E has a pool.
Does 5706 N Wallis Lane E have accessible units?
No, 5706 N Wallis Lane E does not have accessible units.
Does 5706 N Wallis Lane E have units with dishwashers?
No, 5706 N Wallis Lane E does not have units with dishwashers.
