5706 N Wallis Lane E

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets pool

Spectacular “Carlton Terrace” view home- completely remodeled and available now for rent. One wing has 4 bedrooms/ 3 bathrooms, including one en suite bedroom and one, an immaculate master suite with full bath and massive walk in closet. Next to the newly remodeled open concept kitchen on the other side of the house, lies a mother-in law suite/guest unit, complete with full bath and kitchenette (and its own entrance). The living room feels even larger with high ceilings and large glass doors supplying ample light. Outside, enjoy the beautiful valley view and swimmers pool. Words however, don’t truly do this gem justice! Schedule a viewing today- this won’t last!

Broker and Broker's Agents and owner do not represent or guarantee square footage