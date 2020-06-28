All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5532 FRANKLIN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5532 FRANKLIN Avenue
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:44 AM

5532 FRANKLIN Avenue

5532 Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5532 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: TWO WEEKS FREE! A fully renovated 2 bed, 1.5 bath apartment in the heart of Hollywood is now available! This unit has been wonderfully renovated and includes stainless steel appliances (range/oven, dishwasher and refrigerator), washer and dryer in unit, AC/heat, and it includes two parking spots (tandem style). Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Owner pays water. Walking distance to Franklin Village (La Poubelle, Birds, Bourgeois Pig, Upright Citizens Brigade, The Oaks Gourmet), The Metro, Harvard & Stone, Griffith Park, and much more. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5532 FRANKLIN Avenue have any available units?
5532 FRANKLIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5532 FRANKLIN Avenue have?
Some of 5532 FRANKLIN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5532 FRANKLIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5532 FRANKLIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5532 FRANKLIN Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5532 FRANKLIN Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5532 FRANKLIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5532 FRANKLIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 5532 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5532 FRANKLIN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5532 FRANKLIN Avenue have a pool?
No, 5532 FRANKLIN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5532 FRANKLIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5532 FRANKLIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5532 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5532 FRANKLIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College