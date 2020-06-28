5532 FRANKLIN Avenue

Amenities
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: TWO WEEKS FREE! A fully renovated 2 bed, 1.5 bath apartment in the heart of Hollywood is now available! This unit has been wonderfully renovated and includes stainless steel appliances (range/oven, dishwasher and refrigerator), washer and dryer in unit, AC/heat, and it includes two parking spots (tandem style). Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Owner pays water. Walking distance to Franklin Village (La Poubelle, Birds, Bourgeois Pig, Upright Citizens Brigade, The Oaks Gourmet), The Metro, Harvard & Stone, Griffith Park, and much more. Come and see it today!