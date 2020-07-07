Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5001 s. hoover street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5001 s. hoover street
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5001 s. hoover street
5001 South Hoover Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
5001 South Hoover Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
commercial unit - Property Id: 161810
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161810
Property Id 161810
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5483827)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5001 s. hoover street have any available units?
5001 s. hoover street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5001 s. hoover street currently offering any rent specials?
5001 s. hoover street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 s. hoover street pet-friendly?
No, 5001 s. hoover street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5001 s. hoover street offer parking?
No, 5001 s. hoover street does not offer parking.
Does 5001 s. hoover street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5001 s. hoover street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 s. hoover street have a pool?
No, 5001 s. hoover street does not have a pool.
Does 5001 s. hoover street have accessible units?
No, 5001 s. hoover street does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 s. hoover street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5001 s. hoover street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5001 s. hoover street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5001 s. hoover street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College