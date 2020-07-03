All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 21 2019

4 14630 Blythe Street

14630 Blythe Street · No Longer Available
Location

14630 Blythe Street, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Special: 1 Month Free on a 13 Month Lease! Application Fee:. Offering pet-friendly studio to three-bedroom apartment homes. The Valley Collection on Blythe is located in the heart of Panorama City. Apartment interiors feature modern finishes such as new kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, AC units and wood-style flooring, granting the luxury of a home with the flexibility of a lease. Modern interiors are complimented with convenient amenities; this community offers a laundry facility and 24/7 camera recording.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 14630 Blythe Street have any available units?
4 14630 Blythe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 14630 Blythe Street have?
Some of 4 14630 Blythe Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 14630 Blythe Street currently offering any rent specials?
4 14630 Blythe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 14630 Blythe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 14630 Blythe Street is pet friendly.
Does 4 14630 Blythe Street offer parking?
No, 4 14630 Blythe Street does not offer parking.
Does 4 14630 Blythe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 14630 Blythe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 14630 Blythe Street have a pool?
No, 4 14630 Blythe Street does not have a pool.
Does 4 14630 Blythe Street have accessible units?
No, 4 14630 Blythe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4 14630 Blythe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 14630 Blythe Street does not have units with dishwashers.

