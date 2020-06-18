Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3908 Seneca Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3908 Seneca Avenue
Last updated March 25 2019 at 12:06 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3908 Seneca Avenue
3908 Seneca Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Atwater Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3908 Seneca Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village
Amenities
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 04/01/19 Back House for rent with view of Griffith park. 2bd 1bath parking for 1 compact car and garage space included. Utilities Not Included $1800
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/27334
(RLNE4783589)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3908 Seneca Avenue have any available units?
3908 Seneca Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3908 Seneca Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3908 Seneca Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3908 Seneca Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3908 Seneca Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3908 Seneca Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3908 Seneca Avenue offers parking.
Does 3908 Seneca Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3908 Seneca Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3908 Seneca Avenue have a pool?
No, 3908 Seneca Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3908 Seneca Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3908 Seneca Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3908 Seneca Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3908 Seneca Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3908 Seneca Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3908 Seneca Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College