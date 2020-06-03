All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

3906 Westfall Drive

3906 Westfall Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3906 Westfall Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
PRIVATE - GATED - VIEWS Nestled behind the gates you find this single story home, double door entry opens to a living room with wall of glass, Opening to the family room with more wall of glass and stunning views. Newer kitchen with granite counter tops and Viking appliances and sitting or eating area. 4 good size bedrooms + maid's room. The master suite with walk in closet and windows overlooking the stunning canyon and Valley views. The backyard with pool and fire pit is perfect for entertaining and enjoying the breathtaking views. This house is in Lanai Rd. school district and it is just minutes to Ventura Blvd, shops and westside. The house could come furnished or unfurnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 Westfall Drive have any available units?
3906 Westfall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3906 Westfall Drive have?
Some of 3906 Westfall Drive's amenities include granite counters, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 Westfall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Westfall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 Westfall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3906 Westfall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3906 Westfall Drive offer parking?
No, 3906 Westfall Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3906 Westfall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3906 Westfall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 Westfall Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3906 Westfall Drive has a pool.
Does 3906 Westfall Drive have accessible units?
No, 3906 Westfall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 Westfall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3906 Westfall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
