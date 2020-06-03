3906 Westfall Drive

Amenities

PRIVATE - GATED - VIEWS Nestled behind the gates you find this single story home, double door entry opens to a living room with wall of glass, Opening to the family room with more wall of glass and stunning views. Newer kitchen with granite counter tops and Viking appliances and sitting or eating area. 4 good size bedrooms + maid's room. The master suite with walk in closet and windows overlooking the stunning canyon and Valley views. The backyard with pool and fire pit is perfect for entertaining and enjoying the breathtaking views. This house is in Lanai Rd. school district and it is just minutes to Ventura Blvd, shops and westside. The house could come furnished or unfurnished