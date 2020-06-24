3856 UDELL Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location! Franklin Hills off Hyperion. 4 BR/3BA. Main Floor: Direct access from 2 car garage. Main Floor: Open Concept, recent Modern Kitchen, Wood and Tile Floors, Bedroom/Office Suite, Enclosed Lanai/Greenhouse Patio with exterior access to back deck and lookout. Lawn-free low maintenance yard spaces. Upstairs: Cushy carpet, Spacious Owner's Suite with Large Canyon View Balcony, Walk In Closet, Bath, Washer Dryer, hall bath and 2 more bedrooms. Quiet street. Franklin Elementary, Los Feliz and Silver Lake shops, restaurants nearby.