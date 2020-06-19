Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3819 TER GOLDWYN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3819 TER GOLDWYN
Last updated May 3 2020 at 6:48 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3819 TER GOLDWYN
3819 10th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
3819 10th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC
Amenities
parking
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3819 TER GOLDWYN have any available units?
3819 TER GOLDWYN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3819 TER GOLDWYN currently offering any rent specials?
3819 TER GOLDWYN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 TER GOLDWYN pet-friendly?
No, 3819 TER GOLDWYN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3819 TER GOLDWYN offer parking?
Yes, 3819 TER GOLDWYN offers parking.
Does 3819 TER GOLDWYN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3819 TER GOLDWYN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 TER GOLDWYN have a pool?
No, 3819 TER GOLDWYN does not have a pool.
Does 3819 TER GOLDWYN have accessible units?
No, 3819 TER GOLDWYN does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 TER GOLDWYN have units with dishwashers?
No, 3819 TER GOLDWYN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3819 TER GOLDWYN have units with air conditioning?
No, 3819 TER GOLDWYN does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College