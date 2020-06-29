All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3814 ROYAL WOODS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3814 ROYAL WOODS Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3814 ROYAL WOODS Drive

3814 Royal Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3814 Royal Woods Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enter up the driveway to find a private & charming Mid Century home with unique wood and glass detail throughout. Enjoy beautiful hardwood floors and high beamed ceilings that exude mid century detail. Updated kitchen featuring Wolf Range Oven and Subzero Fridge plus a bonus breakfast area or office right off the kitchen. Four lovely bedrooms upstairs all with ensuit bathrooms. Entertain with a formal dining room, large living rooms, and an additional family room with fireplace downstairs. The Master bedroom has its own balcony with gorgeous views of the San Fernando Valley and a fireplace. To top it off, the property has a spacious yard, pool and plenty of privacy to make the home a perfect oasis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3814 ROYAL WOODS Drive have any available units?
3814 ROYAL WOODS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3814 ROYAL WOODS Drive have?
Some of 3814 ROYAL WOODS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3814 ROYAL WOODS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3814 ROYAL WOODS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3814 ROYAL WOODS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3814 ROYAL WOODS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3814 ROYAL WOODS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3814 ROYAL WOODS Drive offers parking.
Does 3814 ROYAL WOODS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3814 ROYAL WOODS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3814 ROYAL WOODS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3814 ROYAL WOODS Drive has a pool.
Does 3814 ROYAL WOODS Drive have accessible units?
No, 3814 ROYAL WOODS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3814 ROYAL WOODS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3814 ROYAL WOODS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College