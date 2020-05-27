All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 12 2020 at 8:55 AM

2849 Waverly Dr.

2849 Waverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2849 Waverly Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
.
THE AREA:
Located on a secluded hill surround by trees and great views in the desirable Silver Lake area. Also nearby Ivan Hoe Elementary, Silver Lake Reservoir, 2 fantastic grocery stores (Whole Foods & Trader Joes) and countless great bars & restaurants. UNIT DESCRIPTION:
*Newly renovated, spacious 1 bed, 1 bath
*800 Sq Ft
*Big windows, lots of am sun
*wood-style flooring, new carpet in the bedroom
*ac unit in both living room & bedroom
*central heat
*walk-in closet, lots of storage & cabinet space
*vintage tile kitchen & stainless steel sink Rent is - $2,050.00 Water & Trash are utilities included OUR COMMUNITY:
Includes a beautiful pool, courtyard with bbq. Luscious front garden. 1 covered parking space in addition to great street parking. And on-site laundry. Please come for a visit. This opportunity wont last. Call the on-site manager Drew at (248) 931-2593 or the leasing office at (323) 882-6606 to schedule a tour. **Pictures are of similar unit* New pictures coming soon... Website: https://www.skypropertiesinc.com/apartments-for-rent-in-los-angeles/ Please note that the occupancy limit is 3 occupants for a 1 bedroom unit; income must be 3x the rent; we do not &quot;hold&quot; units for more than 10 days without an approved app and deposit. SKY Properties, Inc. California Bureau of Real Estate License ID: 01242008 The photos in this ad represent a unit at this property, but may not be photos of the actual unit for rent.

http://www.skypropertiesinc.com/apartment-rent-details/apartment-for-rent-redondo-beach-1-bed-1-bath/e953acff-6846-4659-9edc-94fff7298a43/

IT490309 - IT49SKe953acff-6846-4659-9edc-94fff7298a43

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2849 Waverly Dr. have any available units?
2849 Waverly Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2849 Waverly Dr. have?
Some of 2849 Waverly Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2849 Waverly Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2849 Waverly Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2849 Waverly Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2849 Waverly Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2849 Waverly Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2849 Waverly Dr. offers parking.
Does 2849 Waverly Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2849 Waverly Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2849 Waverly Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2849 Waverly Dr. has a pool.
Does 2849 Waverly Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2849 Waverly Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2849 Waverly Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2849 Waverly Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

