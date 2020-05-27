2849 Waverly Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

THE AREA:

Located on a secluded hill surround by trees and great views in the desirable Silver Lake area. Also nearby Ivan Hoe Elementary, Silver Lake Reservoir, 2 fantastic grocery stores (Whole Foods & Trader Joes) and countless great bars & restaurants. UNIT DESCRIPTION:

*Newly renovated, spacious 1 bed, 1 bath

*800 Sq Ft

*Big windows, lots of am sun

*wood-style flooring, new carpet in the bedroom

*ac unit in both living room & bedroom

*central heat

*walk-in closet, lots of storage & cabinet space

*vintage tile kitchen & stainless steel sink Rent is - $2,050.00 Water & Trash are utilities included OUR COMMUNITY:

Includes a beautiful pool, courtyard with bbq. Luscious front garden. 1 covered parking space in addition to great street parking. And on-site laundry. Please come for a visit. This opportunity wont last. Call the on-site manager Drew at (248) 931-2593 or the leasing office at (323) 882-6606 to schedule a tour. **Pictures are of similar unit* New pictures coming soon... Website: https://www.skypropertiesinc.com/apartments-for-rent-in-los-angeles/ Please note that the occupancy limit is 3 occupants for a 1 bedroom unit; income must be 3x the rent; we do not "hold" units for more than 10 days without an approved app and deposit. SKY Properties, Inc. California Bureau of Real Estate License ID: 01242008 The photos in this ad represent a unit at this property, but may not be photos of the actual unit for rent.



http://www.skypropertiesinc.com/apartment-rent-details/apartment-for-rent-redondo-beach-1-bed-1-bath/e953acff-6846-4659-9edc-94fff7298a43/



IT490309 - IT49SKe953acff-6846-4659-9edc-94fff7298a43