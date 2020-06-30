All apartments in Los Angeles
2625 La Salle Ave

2625 S La Salle Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2625 S La Salle Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Congress North

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
La Salle Cottage - Property Id: 224003

Newly renovated stand alone cottage with own entrance and modern amenities. The kitchen and bathrooms has been completely remodeled to reflect modern aesthetics. Hardwood floors throughout the cottage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224003
Property Id 224003

(RLNE5723414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 La Salle Ave have any available units?
2625 La Salle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 La Salle Ave have?
Some of 2625 La Salle Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 La Salle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2625 La Salle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 La Salle Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2625 La Salle Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2625 La Salle Ave offer parking?
No, 2625 La Salle Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2625 La Salle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 La Salle Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 La Salle Ave have a pool?
No, 2625 La Salle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2625 La Salle Ave have accessible units?
No, 2625 La Salle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 La Salle Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2625 La Salle Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

