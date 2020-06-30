2625 La Salle Ave

2625 S La Salle Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90018 Congress North
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
Property Amenities
La Salle Cottage - Property Id: 224003
Newly renovated stand alone cottage with own entrance and modern amenities. The kitchen and bathrooms has been completely remodeled to reflect modern aesthetics. Hardwood floors throughout the cottage. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224003 Property Id 224003
(RLNE5723414)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
