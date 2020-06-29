2265 s. beverly glen Blvd

Amenities
Century Glen Apartments - Property Id: 182842
The apartment is a beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment renovated with new floor/paint/kitchen and bathroom cabinets/stainless-steel appliances/granite countertops available in Century City prime location, gated building, intercom access, gated covered garage parking, swimming pool, and can be seen at ANY TIME.
This not a pet friendly building. We do not accept dogs.
The apartment is in walking distance to Century City mall and only minutes driving time to UCLA.
The move in fees are set at the first month rent plus Security Deposit which is the same as the rent.
