Los Angeles, CA
2265 s. beverly glen Blvd
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

2265 s. beverly glen Blvd

2265 South Beverly Glen Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2265 South Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Century Glen Apartments - Property Id: 182842

The apartment is a beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment renovated with new floor/paint/kitchen and bathroom cabinets/stainless-steel appliances/granite countertops available in Century City prime location, gated building, intercom access, gated covered garage parking, swimming pool, and can be seen at ANY TIME.
This not a pet friendly building. We do not accept dogs.
The apartment is in walking distance to Century City mall and only minutes driving time to UCLA.
The move in fees are set at the first month rent plus Security Deposit which is the same as the rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182842
Property Id 182842

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5371844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2265 s. beverly glen Blvd have any available units?
2265 s. beverly glen Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2265 s. beverly glen Blvd have?
Some of 2265 s. beverly glen Blvd's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2265 s. beverly glen Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2265 s. beverly glen Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2265 s. beverly glen Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2265 s. beverly glen Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2265 s. beverly glen Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2265 s. beverly glen Blvd offers parking.
Does 2265 s. beverly glen Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2265 s. beverly glen Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2265 s. beverly glen Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2265 s. beverly glen Blvd has a pool.
Does 2265 s. beverly glen Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2265 s. beverly glen Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2265 s. beverly glen Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2265 s. beverly glen Blvd has units with dishwashers.

