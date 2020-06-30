All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 25 2020 at 12:27 PM

18025 Santa Rita Street

18025 Santa Rita Street · No Longer Available
Location

18025 Santa Rita Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
South of the Ventura Blvd!
Tastefully updated and new or newer everything from floors, paint, landscaping, appliances, fencing and more!
Lucky You! Pay apartment budget but live in a Single-Family Residence!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18025 Santa Rita Street have any available units?
18025 Santa Rita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 18025 Santa Rita Street currently offering any rent specials?
18025 Santa Rita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18025 Santa Rita Street pet-friendly?
No, 18025 Santa Rita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18025 Santa Rita Street offer parking?
No, 18025 Santa Rita Street does not offer parking.
Does 18025 Santa Rita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18025 Santa Rita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18025 Santa Rita Street have a pool?
No, 18025 Santa Rita Street does not have a pool.
Does 18025 Santa Rita Street have accessible units?
No, 18025 Santa Rita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18025 Santa Rita Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18025 Santa Rita Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18025 Santa Rita Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 18025 Santa Rita Street does not have units with air conditioning.

