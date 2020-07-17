All apartments in Los Angeles
1616 3/4 Maltman Avenue
1616 3/4 Maltman Avenue

1616 3/4 Maltman Ave · (408) 917-0430
Location

1616 3/4 Maltman Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Property is move-in ready. Hurry! Book your showings now and submit your application. Call us at 408-780-2691 if you need any assistance.

Pretty, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental in the Walker’s Paradise rated Silver Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The unit is cozy with premium hardwood flooring. Its kitchen equipped with granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, refrigerator, and oven/range. There are hookup washer and dryer available along with ceiling fans and gas heating. Built-in closet in the bedroom. The exterior has a small concrete side yard (the owner will replace/repair the backyard fence). Smoking is not allowed inside the unit. There are random parking spots on-street parking.

It's a pet-friendly home so your pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

The tenant pays for trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. The landlord is responsible for the water utility.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 95

Nearby parks: Silver Lake Recreation Center, Bellevue Park, and Silver Lake Reservoir.

Bus lines:
4 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
2 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
704 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile
175 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Red Line (802) - 0.9 mile

(RLNE5873673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

