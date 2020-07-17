1616 3/4 Maltman Avenue

Amenities

Pretty, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental in the Walker’s Paradise rated Silver Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles.



The unit is cozy with premium hardwood flooring. Its kitchen equipped with granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, refrigerator, and oven/range. There are hookup washer and dryer available along with ceiling fans and gas heating. Built-in closet in the bedroom. The exterior has a small concrete side yard (the owner will replace/repair the backyard fence). Smoking is not allowed inside the unit. There are random parking spots on-street parking.



It's a pet-friendly home so your pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



The tenant pays for trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. The landlord is responsible for the water utility.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 95



Nearby parks: Silver Lake Recreation Center, Bellevue Park, and Silver Lake Reservoir.



Bus lines:

4 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

2 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

704 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile

175 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

Metro Red Line (802) - 0.9 mile



