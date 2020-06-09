All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1577 VIEWSITE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1577 VIEWSITE DR
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:50 AM

1577 VIEWSITE DR

1577 Viewsite Drive · (310) 849-9687
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1577 Viewsite Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Sleek, contemporary Hollywood Hills home. Breathtaking views, ebony hardwood floors throughout, gourmet chef's kitchen with granite counter tops, updated modern baths with steam showers and designer marble. Spacious master bedroom with French doors leading to entertaining deck. Private entry to massive outdoor area with hot tub and water features, perfect for enjoying the outdoor leaving. Situated in prime Sunset Plaza location, only minutes to the cities finest shopping, dining and entertainment venues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1577 VIEWSITE DR have any available units?
1577 VIEWSITE DR has a unit available for $6,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1577 VIEWSITE DR have?
Some of 1577 VIEWSITE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1577 VIEWSITE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1577 VIEWSITE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1577 VIEWSITE DR pet-friendly?
No, 1577 VIEWSITE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1577 VIEWSITE DR offer parking?
Yes, 1577 VIEWSITE DR does offer parking.
Does 1577 VIEWSITE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1577 VIEWSITE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1577 VIEWSITE DR have a pool?
No, 1577 VIEWSITE DR does not have a pool.
Does 1577 VIEWSITE DR have accessible units?
No, 1577 VIEWSITE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1577 VIEWSITE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1577 VIEWSITE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1577 VIEWSITE DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity