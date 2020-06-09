1577 VIEWSITE DR

Amenities
Sleek, contemporary Hollywood Hills home. Breathtaking views, ebony hardwood floors throughout, gourmet chef's kitchen with granite counter tops, updated modern baths with steam showers and designer marble. Spacious master bedroom with French doors leading to entertaining deck. Private entry to massive outdoor area with hot tub and water features, perfect for enjoying the outdoor leaving. Situated in prime Sunset Plaza location, only minutes to the cities finest shopping, dining and entertainment venues.