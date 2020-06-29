All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:41 PM

1512 Glendale Boulevard

1512 Glendale Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1512 Glendale Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Glendale Boulevard have any available units?
1512 Glendale Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1512 Glendale Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Glendale Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Glendale Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1512 Glendale Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1512 Glendale Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1512 Glendale Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1512 Glendale Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Glendale Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Glendale Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1512 Glendale Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Glendale Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1512 Glendale Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Glendale Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Glendale Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 Glendale Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 Glendale Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

