1512 Glendale Boulevard
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:41 PM
1512 Glendale Boulevard
1512 Glendale Boulevard
Location
1512 Glendale Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1512 Glendale Boulevard have any available units?
1512 Glendale Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1512 Glendale Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Glendale Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Glendale Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1512 Glendale Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1512 Glendale Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1512 Glendale Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1512 Glendale Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Glendale Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Glendale Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1512 Glendale Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Glendale Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1512 Glendale Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Glendale Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Glendale Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 Glendale Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 Glendale Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
