14930 HARTSOOK Street
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:03 AM

14930 HARTSOOK Street

14930 Hartsook Street · No Longer Available
Location

14930 Hartsook Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Immaculately modernized two 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom SFH located in the heart of Sherman Oaks at the end of cul-de-sac. Open living room leads to formal dining area & wraps into L-shaped updated kitchen w/granite counters, custom-tiled backsplash, stainless double sink, dishwasher, stainless steel refrigerator, and custom cabinets. Bright spacious bedrooms share remodeled bathroom with tub-shower combo, frameless shower doors, travertine tiles, and pedestal sink. Additional amenities include HDWD floors, Central HVAC, and monthly gardener service. Large private backyard with stone & pebble walking path, multiple potted bamboo plants, fountain, covered flagstone patio, and detached 2 car garage. Newly re-relandscaped all around! Dogs will be considered. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14930 HARTSOOK Street have any available units?
14930 HARTSOOK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14930 HARTSOOK Street have?
Some of 14930 HARTSOOK Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14930 HARTSOOK Street currently offering any rent specials?
14930 HARTSOOK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14930 HARTSOOK Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14930 HARTSOOK Street is pet friendly.
Does 14930 HARTSOOK Street offer parking?
Yes, 14930 HARTSOOK Street offers parking.
Does 14930 HARTSOOK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14930 HARTSOOK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14930 HARTSOOK Street have a pool?
No, 14930 HARTSOOK Street does not have a pool.
Does 14930 HARTSOOK Street have accessible units?
No, 14930 HARTSOOK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14930 HARTSOOK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14930 HARTSOOK Street has units with dishwashers.

