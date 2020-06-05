Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1466 South CANFIELD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1466 South CANFIELD
1466 South Canfield Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1466 South Canfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Beverlywood
Amenities
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1466 South CANFIELD have any available units?
1466 South CANFIELD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1466 South CANFIELD currently offering any rent specials?
1466 South CANFIELD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1466 South CANFIELD pet-friendly?
No, 1466 South CANFIELD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1466 South CANFIELD offer parking?
No, 1466 South CANFIELD does not offer parking.
Does 1466 South CANFIELD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1466 South CANFIELD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1466 South CANFIELD have a pool?
No, 1466 South CANFIELD does not have a pool.
Does 1466 South CANFIELD have accessible units?
No, 1466 South CANFIELD does not have accessible units.
Does 1466 South CANFIELD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1466 South CANFIELD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1466 South CANFIELD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1466 South CANFIELD does not have units with air conditioning.
