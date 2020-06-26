All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1324 Sutherland St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1324 Sutherland St.
Last updated June 2 2019 at 9:23 AM

1324 Sutherland St.

1324 Sutherland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1324 Sutherland Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Duplex Home For Rent - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!

Beautiful home in Los Angeles For Rent
5b bedrooms 4 bathrooms 2 Kitchens

Newly renovated home in prime location. Spacious backyard with beautiful views of Los Angeles. Located just minutes from 101, 110, and 5 FWY, Shopping, and Entertainment! Ideal for a big family or for a group of roommates. Students or Professionals welcome! Call us for more details and to schedule a showing!

Lease the whole house or Lease either of the two!

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom (front house)
Available for $3,600

2 Bedroom 2 bathroom (back house)
Available for $2,900

(RLNE4722960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Sutherland St. have any available units?
1324 Sutherland St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1324 Sutherland St. currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Sutherland St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Sutherland St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1324 Sutherland St. is pet friendly.
Does 1324 Sutherland St. offer parking?
No, 1324 Sutherland St. does not offer parking.
Does 1324 Sutherland St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Sutherland St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Sutherland St. have a pool?
No, 1324 Sutherland St. does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Sutherland St. have accessible units?
No, 1324 Sutherland St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Sutherland St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 Sutherland St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1324 Sutherland St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1324 Sutherland St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College