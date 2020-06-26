1324 Sutherland St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Duplex Home For Rent - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!



Beautiful home in Los Angeles For Rent

5b bedrooms 4 bathrooms 2 Kitchens



Newly renovated home in prime location. Spacious backyard with beautiful views of Los Angeles. Located just minutes from 101, 110, and 5 FWY, Shopping, and Entertainment! Ideal for a big family or for a group of roommates. Students or Professionals welcome! Call us for more details and to schedule a showing!



Lease the whole house or Lease either of the two!



3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom (front house)

Available for $3,600



2 Bedroom 2 bathroom (back house)

Available for $2,900



