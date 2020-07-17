All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

24303 Woolsey Canyon Rd. #146

24303 Woolsey Canyon Road · (833) 203-0755
Location

24303 Woolsey Canyon Road, Los Angeles County, CA 91304

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 146 · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
Welcome home to this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bathroom manufactured home located in prestigious Mountain View Village, space 146. Nestled in the hills of our gated community and boasting beautiful views, this is a true treasure. Offering roughly 1,250 Sq.Ft. of warm and cozy living. The interior features include: new kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, new appliances, new laminate flooring throughout, new interior and exterior lighting, freshly painted throughout, new dual-pane windows, French doors leading out to the front porch with a spectacular view, laundry room, new master bath roman tub to enjoy a nice long bubble bath! The exterior offers a both a front porch and cozy back yard with a shed built for a handyman. The Mountain View Village community is truly resort style living at its finest. Featuring breathtaking mountain and city views, gated entrance, with manicured landscaping, pool, spa, a cozy clubhouse with big screen TV, comfortable couches, a billiard room, commercial kitchen, fitness center, large patio with propane BBQ and so much more! This property is a must see and we can't wait for you to call Mountain View Village home! Assigned Resident Schools: ? Justice Street Academy Charter Grades K-5 ? George Ellery Hale Charter Academy Grades 6-8 ? Ernest Lawrence Middle School Grades 6-8 ? El Camino Real Charter High School Grades 9-12 ? Chatsworth Charter High School Grades 9-12 Kings Manufactured Home Serial Number A/B5SC1783CA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24303 Woolsey Canyon Rd. #146 have any available units?
24303 Woolsey Canyon Rd. #146 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24303 Woolsey Canyon Rd. #146 have?
Some of 24303 Woolsey Canyon Rd. #146's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24303 Woolsey Canyon Rd. #146 currently offering any rent specials?
24303 Woolsey Canyon Rd. #146 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24303 Woolsey Canyon Rd. #146 pet-friendly?
No, 24303 Woolsey Canyon Rd. #146 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 24303 Woolsey Canyon Rd. #146 offer parking?
No, 24303 Woolsey Canyon Rd. #146 does not offer parking.
Does 24303 Woolsey Canyon Rd. #146 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24303 Woolsey Canyon Rd. #146 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24303 Woolsey Canyon Rd. #146 have a pool?
Yes, 24303 Woolsey Canyon Rd. #146 has a pool.
Does 24303 Woolsey Canyon Rd. #146 have accessible units?
No, 24303 Woolsey Canyon Rd. #146 does not have accessible units.
Does 24303 Woolsey Canyon Rd. #146 have units with dishwashers?
No, 24303 Woolsey Canyon Rd. #146 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24303 Woolsey Canyon Rd. #146 have units with air conditioning?
No, 24303 Woolsey Canyon Rd. #146 does not have units with air conditioning.
