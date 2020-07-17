24303 Woolsey Canyon Rd. #146

Amenities

Welcome home to this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bathroom manufactured home located in prestigious Mountain View Village, space 146. Nestled in the hills of our gated community and boasting beautiful views, this is a true treasure. Offering roughly 1,250 Sq.Ft. of warm and cozy living. The interior features include: new kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, new appliances, new laminate flooring throughout, new interior and exterior lighting, freshly painted throughout, new dual-pane windows, French doors leading out to the front porch with a spectacular view, laundry room, new master bath roman tub to enjoy a nice long bubble bath! The exterior offers a both a front porch and cozy back yard with a shed built for a handyman. The Mountain View Village community is truly resort style living at its finest. Featuring breathtaking mountain and city views, gated entrance, with manicured landscaping, pool, spa, a cozy clubhouse with big screen TV, comfortable couches, a billiard room, commercial kitchen, fitness center, large patio with propane BBQ and so much more! This property is a must see and we can't wait for you to call Mountain View Village home! Assigned Resident Schools: ? Justice Street Academy Charter Grades K-5 ? George Ellery Hale Charter Academy Grades 6-8 ? Ernest Lawrence Middle School Grades 6-8 ? El Camino Real Charter High School Grades 9-12 ? Chatsworth Charter High School Grades 9-12 Kings Manufactured Home Serial Number A/B5SC1783CA