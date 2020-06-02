All apartments in Los Angeles County
Find more places like 23747 Oakfield Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles County, CA
/
23747 Oakfield Road
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:18 PM

23747 Oakfield Road

23747 Oakfield Road · (310) 541-8271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

23747 Oakfield Road, Los Angeles County, CA 91302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3658 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
tennis court
media room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
media room
tennis court
INCREDIBLE opportunity to rent the LOWEST PRICED home in the prestigious Hidden Hills. Located within the exclusive guard gated community, this 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom plus a one bedroom guest house is the perfect retreat to come home to after a long day’s work. Situated on a hill with lush vegetation all around you, you feel like you are in your own private oasis. Freshly painted and located on almost 1.5 acres, the large lot provides you infinite opportunities to personalize the outdoor living area to suit your needs. There’s a reason why so many seek to live “behind the gates” in this private community; living here makes you a part of the highly sought after Las Virgenes School District, as well as offers you access to 25 miles of bridle trails, 3 riding arenas, 4 tennis courts, a swimming pool, recreation center and a performing arts theater. *Also available for sale. Please contact listing agent for more info. These notices are the rules of entry per CA regulations: https://tinyurl.com/VistaSIRRulesofEntry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23747 Oakfield Road have any available units?
23747 Oakfield Road has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23747 Oakfield Road have?
Some of 23747 Oakfield Road's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23747 Oakfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
23747 Oakfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23747 Oakfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 23747 Oakfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 23747 Oakfield Road offer parking?
No, 23747 Oakfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 23747 Oakfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23747 Oakfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23747 Oakfield Road have a pool?
Yes, 23747 Oakfield Road has a pool.
Does 23747 Oakfield Road have accessible units?
No, 23747 Oakfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 23747 Oakfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23747 Oakfield Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 23747 Oakfield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 23747 Oakfield Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 23747 Oakfield Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
18406 Jovan St
18406 Jovan Street
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles County 1 BedroomsLos Angeles County 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CASun Village, CACastaic, CAStevenson Ranch, CAPalmdale, CAAlhambra, CAMonterey Park, CA
San Gabriel, CASan Marino, CASan Pasqual, CATemple City, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CAAltadena, CAWestlake Village, CAMalibu, CAMoorpark, CAAgoura Hills, CAOak Park, CACalabasas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity