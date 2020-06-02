23747 Oakfield Road

Amenities

INCREDIBLE opportunity to rent the LOWEST PRICED home in the prestigious Hidden Hills. Located within the exclusive guard gated community, this 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom plus a one bedroom guest house is the perfect retreat to come home to after a long day’s work. Situated on a hill with lush vegetation all around you, you feel like you are in your own private oasis. Freshly painted and located on almost 1.5 acres, the large lot provides you infinite opportunities to personalize the outdoor living area to suit your needs. There’s a reason why so many seek to live “behind the gates” in this private community; living here makes you a part of the highly sought after Las Virgenes School District, as well as offers you access to 25 miles of bridle trails, 3 riding arenas, 4 tennis courts, a swimming pool, recreation center and a performing arts theater. *Also available for sale. Please contact listing agent for more info. These notices are the rules of entry per CA regulations: https://tinyurl.com/VistaSIRRulesofEntry