2015 AVE N CURSON

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spanish Revival in the coveted Hollywood Foothills, stunningly restored without losing any original charm. Extensive complete remodel of kitchen & bathroom allow for modern simplicity & style while still allowing the home's original soul & feel to remain. Rich hardwood floors & exquisite fixtures throughout. Entertain w/ a spacious living room showcasing a central fireplace, stenciled beams, & french doors leading to private backyard w/ large patio & outdoor dining space. Family room, dining & den adjoin the kitchen, equipped w/ Viking appliances, farmhouse sink & walk-in pantry. A bonus fourth suite, study & powder room also lie on the downstairs level. Upstairs is the light-filled master suite w/ generous closet space, balcony & a spectacular remodeled en suite bathroom. Two further guest bedrooms, w/ Jack and Jill remodeled bathroom. Detached garage has been converted to study/office space. Tremendous privacy. Gated drive. Moments from Runyon while still offering ultimate privacy.