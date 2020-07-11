All apartments in Los Angeles County
Find more places like 2015 AVE N CURSON.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles County, CA
/
2015 AVE N CURSON
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

2015 AVE N CURSON

2015 West Avenue N · (310) 738-5180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2015 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA 93551

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$13,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spanish Revival in the coveted Hollywood Foothills, stunningly restored without losing any original charm. Extensive complete remodel of kitchen & bathroom allow for modern simplicity & style while still allowing the home's original soul & feel to remain. Rich hardwood floors & exquisite fixtures throughout. Entertain w/ a spacious living room showcasing a central fireplace, stenciled beams, & french doors leading to private backyard w/ large patio & outdoor dining space. Family room, dining & den adjoin the kitchen, equipped w/ Viking appliances, farmhouse sink & walk-in pantry. A bonus fourth suite, study & powder room also lie on the downstairs level. Upstairs is the light-filled master suite w/ generous closet space, balcony & a spectacular remodeled en suite bathroom. Two further guest bedrooms, w/ Jack and Jill remodeled bathroom. Detached garage has been converted to study/office space. Tremendous privacy. Gated drive. Moments from Runyon while still offering ultimate privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 AVE N CURSON have any available units?
2015 AVE N CURSON has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2015 AVE N CURSON have?
Some of 2015 AVE N CURSON's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 AVE N CURSON currently offering any rent specials?
2015 AVE N CURSON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 AVE N CURSON pet-friendly?
No, 2015 AVE N CURSON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 2015 AVE N CURSON offer parking?
Yes, 2015 AVE N CURSON offers parking.
Does 2015 AVE N CURSON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 AVE N CURSON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 AVE N CURSON have a pool?
No, 2015 AVE N CURSON does not have a pool.
Does 2015 AVE N CURSON have accessible units?
No, 2015 AVE N CURSON does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 AVE N CURSON have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 AVE N CURSON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2015 AVE N CURSON have units with air conditioning?
No, 2015 AVE N CURSON does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2015 AVE N CURSON?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Sierra Madre Apartments
320 S Sierra Madre Blvd
San Pasqual, CA 91107
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles County 1 BedroomsLos Angeles County 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CASun Village, CACastaic, CAStevenson Ranch, CAPalmdale, CAAlhambra, CAMonterey Park, CA
San Gabriel, CASan Marino, CASan Pasqual, CATemple City, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CAAltadena, CAWestlake Village, CAMalibu, CAMoorpark, CAAgoura Hills, CAOak Park, CACalabasas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity