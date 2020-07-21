Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles County
Find more places like 17729 E. Brookport St..
Home
/
Los Angeles County, CA
/
17729 E. Brookport St.
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17729 E. Brookport St.
17729 E Brookport St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
17729 E Brookport St, Los Angeles County, CA 91722
Covina
Amenities
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
3 Bd 2 Bth House in Covina - Remodeled House
New cabinets and counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms
New flooring throughout
Has a pool
(RLNE2517728)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17729 E. Brookport St. have any available units?
17729 E. Brookport St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles County, CA
.
Is 17729 E. Brookport St. currently offering any rent specials?
17729 E. Brookport St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17729 E. Brookport St. pet-friendly?
No, 17729 E. Brookport St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County
.
Does 17729 E. Brookport St. offer parking?
No, 17729 E. Brookport St. does not offer parking.
Does 17729 E. Brookport St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17729 E. Brookport St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17729 E. Brookport St. have a pool?
Yes, 17729 E. Brookport St. has a pool.
Does 17729 E. Brookport St. have accessible units?
No, 17729 E. Brookport St. does not have accessible units.
Does 17729 E. Brookport St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17729 E. Brookport St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17729 E. Brookport St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 17729 E. Brookport St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
