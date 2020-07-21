All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

17729 E. Brookport St.

17729 E Brookport St · No Longer Available
Location

17729 E Brookport St, Los Angeles County, CA 91722
Covina

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
3 Bd 2 Bth House in Covina - Remodeled House
New cabinets and counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms
New flooring throughout
Has a pool

(RLNE2517728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17729 E. Brookport St. have any available units?
17729 E. Brookport St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
Is 17729 E. Brookport St. currently offering any rent specials?
17729 E. Brookport St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17729 E. Brookport St. pet-friendly?
No, 17729 E. Brookport St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 17729 E. Brookport St. offer parking?
No, 17729 E. Brookport St. does not offer parking.
Does 17729 E. Brookport St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17729 E. Brookport St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17729 E. Brookport St. have a pool?
Yes, 17729 E. Brookport St. has a pool.
Does 17729 E. Brookport St. have accessible units?
No, 17729 E. Brookport St. does not have accessible units.
Does 17729 E. Brookport St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17729 E. Brookport St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17729 E. Brookport St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 17729 E. Brookport St. does not have units with air conditioning.
