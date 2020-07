16716 Graystone Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths home with spacious living room, kitchen and dining, direct 2-car garage access to kitchen,

extensive tile floors, gorgeous plantation shutters, nice front and backyard & much, much more..

BELONG TO ABC SCHOOL DISTRICT AND QUALIFIES FOR THE TOP RANKING WHITNEY HIGH SCHOOL. CONVENIENTLY

LOCATED ACROSS THE STREET FROM CERRITOS COLLEGE, WALKING DISTANCE TO GAHR HIGH SCHOOL, MINUTES AWAY

FROM FREEWAY 91 AND 605, SHOPPINGS AND ALL OTHER CONVENIENCES. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!!!