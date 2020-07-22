All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

1100 AVE S GRAND

1100 West Avenue S · No Longer Available
Location

1100 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA 93551

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
This stylish light-filled live-work loft features twelve-foot ceilings, a spacious and unique floorplan, exposed AC ducting, dark hardwood flooring, two enormous bathrooms each with tub and shower and walk-in closets, and a modern kitchen excellent for cooking and entertaining. Bedrooms are not fully enclosed. The Grand Lofts Building. Built-in 1923 as an automotive supply warehouse. Designed by contemporary developers CIM Group & Killefer Flammang Architects in 2005. Located in the vibrant neighborhood of South Park, home to LA Live and Staples Center. Residents have access to resort-style amenities, and side by side covered parking at Aven. Amenities include a saltwater lap pool with cabanas, beach volleyball court, basketball half-court, fitness center, business center, multiple BBQ areas, and pet care stations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 AVE S GRAND have any available units?
1100 AVE S GRAND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 1100 AVE S GRAND have?
Some of 1100 AVE S GRAND's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 AVE S GRAND currently offering any rent specials?
1100 AVE S GRAND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 AVE S GRAND pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 AVE S GRAND is pet friendly.
Does 1100 AVE S GRAND offer parking?
Yes, 1100 AVE S GRAND offers parking.
Does 1100 AVE S GRAND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 AVE S GRAND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 AVE S GRAND have a pool?
Yes, 1100 AVE S GRAND has a pool.
Does 1100 AVE S GRAND have accessible units?
No, 1100 AVE S GRAND does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 AVE S GRAND have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 AVE S GRAND does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 AVE S GRAND have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1100 AVE S GRAND has units with air conditioning.
