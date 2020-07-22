1100 AVE S GRAND

Amenities
This stylish light-filled live-work loft features twelve-foot ceilings, a spacious and unique floorplan, exposed AC ducting, dark hardwood flooring, two enormous bathrooms each with tub and shower and walk-in closets, and a modern kitchen excellent for cooking and entertaining. Bedrooms are not fully enclosed. The Grand Lofts Building. Built-in 1923 as an automotive supply warehouse. Designed by contemporary developers CIM Group & Killefer Flammang Architects in 2005. Located in the vibrant neighborhood of South Park, home to LA Live and Staples Center. Residents have access to resort-style amenities, and side by side covered parking at Aven. Amenities include a saltwater lap pool with cabanas, beach volleyball court, basketball half-court, fitness center, business center, multiple BBQ areas, and pet care stations.