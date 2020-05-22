All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

1067 AVE S SYCAMORE

1067 West Avenue S · (310) 776-5743
Location

1067 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA 93551

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Bright spacious updated 2 bdrm 1 bath upper duplex unit, stainless appliances, W/D in unit, shared yard Upper unit in 2-unit building. Street parking. Real wood floors in the living and dining room, tile in the kitchen and bathroom, short pile carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel refrigerator and stove. Microwave and dishwasher also included.Washer dryer in the unit! Upper level unit with no shared walls, four exposures, lots of natural light, and double panned windows. Central air and heat. Large shared back yard great for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1067 AVE S SYCAMORE have any available units?
1067 AVE S SYCAMORE has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1067 AVE S SYCAMORE have?
Some of 1067 AVE S SYCAMORE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1067 AVE S SYCAMORE currently offering any rent specials?
1067 AVE S SYCAMORE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1067 AVE S SYCAMORE pet-friendly?
No, 1067 AVE S SYCAMORE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 1067 AVE S SYCAMORE offer parking?
Yes, 1067 AVE S SYCAMORE offers parking.
Does 1067 AVE S SYCAMORE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1067 AVE S SYCAMORE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1067 AVE S SYCAMORE have a pool?
No, 1067 AVE S SYCAMORE does not have a pool.
Does 1067 AVE S SYCAMORE have accessible units?
No, 1067 AVE S SYCAMORE does not have accessible units.
Does 1067 AVE S SYCAMORE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1067 AVE S SYCAMORE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1067 AVE S SYCAMORE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1067 AVE S SYCAMORE has units with air conditioning.
