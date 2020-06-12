39 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Loma Linda, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
3 Units Available
Somerset Apts.
26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
848 sqft
Minutes from I-10. Residents share access to tennis court, hot tub and spa, pool, playground and fitness center. Apartments include in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
6 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
911 sqft
Located along Redlands Blvd and close to I-10. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a tennis court, a pool and a gym.

1 of 11

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
26200 Redlands Blvd #119 - 26200 Redlands Blvd #119
26200 Redlands Boulevard, Loma Linda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
994 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Loma Linda - This two bedroom, 2 bath home is located minutes from LLUMC and VA. Both bedrooms include walk in closets, wood floor, Property includes refrigerator and dishwasher.
Results within 1 mile of Loma Linda
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Redlands
26 Units Available
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
876 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.

1 of 29

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
West Redlands
1 Unit Available
1555 Orange Ave #406
1555 Orange Avenue, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1382 sqft
Redlands Townhome with Two Master Suites - Spacious 1,550 sq ft, two story, 2 bed, 2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
1565 Coulston Street
1565 East Coulston Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
864 sqft
Beautiful End Unit Features 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths, Family Room, Dining Area, Kitchen with Granite Counters, Wood Floors Tile Floors and One Car Detached Garage and One Covered Carport and much more.
Results within 5 miles of Loma Linda
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northwest Redlands
23 Units Available
The Summit
27431 San Bernardino Ave, San Bernardino County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1014 sqft
Welcome to The Summit, your best choice for one, two and three bedroom apartments in Redland, CA. Discover the Inland Empire's ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle community adjacent to the Citrus Plaza and Mountain Grove shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
San Gorgonio
4 Units Available
Park Heights
2011 Arden Ave, Highland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
920 sqft
Newly renovated apartment complex with pool and gym. Parks and schools are just a few minutes away, with I-215 and San Bernardino airport offering travel options.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
8 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
931 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Redlands
15 Units Available
Tesoro
106 W Pennsylvania Ave, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
860 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1016 Lombard Drive
1016 Lombard Drive, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1050 sqft
Newly Renovated and Fully Upgraded Single Story Apartment. Great and Convenient area, cul-de-sac location with easy access to the I-10 fwy, This Single Story apartment building has four units total, each units with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Loma Linda
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
Canyon Crest
11 Units Available
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1041 sqft
Located just steps from Quail Run Park and near the Moreno Valley Freeway, these tasteful apartments offer spacious floor plans, plush carpeting and great views.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:00am
Downtown Riverside
2 Units Available
ReNew on 14th
4555 Pine St, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
935 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
5 Units Available
Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
986 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-10. Close to California Speedway and Epicenter Baseball Stadium. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, gym and garage parking. Apartments feature a private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Canyon Crest
8 Units Available
Vista Imperio
5880 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
979 sqft
Well-equipped apartments close to Sycamore Parks and the I-215. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite worktops, fireplace, walk-in closets, patios and more. The complex has a pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Eastside
24 Units Available
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Riverside
12 Units Available
Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1131 sqft
In a city surrounded by landmarks of old, a new landmark is rising in the heart of Downtown Riverside.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
University
20 Units Available
Windwood
1120 W Linden St, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
876 sqft
Variety of recently renovated floor plans in community near University Village. Private, gated entrance. Amenities feature clubhouse, game room, pool and pool table. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mission Grove
5 Units Available
Estancia
7871 S Mission Grove Parkway, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
911 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Mission style, near Trautwein Road and Mission Grove Parkway South. All units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Pool, gym and hot tub on site.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Mission Grove
11 Units Available
Mission Grove Park
7450 Northrop Dr, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1084 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded appliances. Community includes a bark park, fitness facility and business center. Close to University of California, Riverside and Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park. Near I-215.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
14 Units Available
Lasselle Place
15700 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
990 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
University
13 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Fresco
12640 Memorial Way, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1067 sqft
With two pools, a clubhouse and hydrotherapy spas, this community's amenities are only overshadowed by its location. The 60 and 215 are nearby, along with Moreno Valley Mall. Units are furnished and feature walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Rancho Belago Apartments
27625 E Trail Ridge Way, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1074 sqft
Open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments with balconies in complex with gym, pool and media room. Next to Moreno Beach Plaza shopping mall with supermarket, restaurants and other stores.

June 2020 Loma Linda Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Loma Linda Rent Report. Loma Linda rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Loma Linda rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Loma Linda Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Loma Linda Rent Report. Loma Linda rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Loma Linda rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Loma Linda rents declined moderately over the past month

Loma Linda rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Loma Linda stand at $1,049 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,312 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Loma Linda's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Loma Linda throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.

    Loma Linda rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Loma Linda has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Loma Linda is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Loma Linda's median two-bedroom rent of $1,312 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Loma Linda.
    • While rents in Loma Linda remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,461 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Loma Linda than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Loma Linda.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

