Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:30 AM

Rosewood Apartments

26232 Redlands Blvd · (714) 831-5106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA 92373

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 046 · Avail. now

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 038 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 128 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 811 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rosewood Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Rosewood features Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that include fully equipped kitchens, in home washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, non-smoking buildings, 24 hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. Rosewood offers apartment homes, within a beautiful foothill setting in the prestigious City of Loma Linda. Community features include a pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis court, play area and more. Rosewood is in the award winning Redlands school district. Rosewood apartment homes offer a variety of floor plans and amenities that meet a wide ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
Cats
deposit: $400 per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rosewood Apartments have any available units?
Rosewood Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Loma Linda, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loma Linda Rent Report.
What amenities does Rosewood Apartments have?
Some of Rosewood Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rosewood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Rosewood Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rosewood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Rosewood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Rosewood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Rosewood Apartments offers parking.
Does Rosewood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rosewood Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rosewood Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Rosewood Apartments has a pool.
Does Rosewood Apartments have accessible units?
No, Rosewood Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Rosewood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rosewood Apartments has units with dishwashers.
