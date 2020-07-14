Rosewood Apartments

Amenities
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Rosewood features Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that include fully equipped kitchens, in home washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, non-smoking buildings, 24 hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. Rosewood offers apartment homes, within a beautiful foothill setting in the prestigious City of Loma Linda. Community features include a pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis court, play area and more. Rosewood is in the award winning Redlands school district. Rosewood apartment homes offer a variety of floor plans and amenities that meet a wide ...