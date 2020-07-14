All apartments in Loma Linda
Somerset Apts.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:29 AM

Somerset Apts.

26454 Redlands Blvd · (714) 752-4738
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA 92373

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 068 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,691

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

Unit 074 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,691

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

Unit 042 · Avail. now

$1,691

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 036 · Avail. now

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 093 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,893

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 885 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Somerset Apts..

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
parking
gym
smoke-free community
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. features 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that include fully equipped kitchens, in home washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, non-smoking buildings, 24 hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. Somerset offers apartment homes, within a beautiful foothill setting in the prestigious City of Loma Linda. Community features include a pool, two spas, clubhouse, tennis court, sports court, play area and more. Somerset is in the award winning Redlands school district. Somerset apartment homes offer a variety of floor plans and amenities that meet a wide ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
Cats
deposit: $400 per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Somerset Apts. have any available units?
Somerset Apts. has 6 units available starting at $1,691 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Loma Linda, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loma Linda Rent Report.
What amenities does Somerset Apts. have?
Some of Somerset Apts.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Somerset Apts. currently offering any rent specials?
Somerset Apts. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Somerset Apts. pet-friendly?
Yes, Somerset Apts. is pet friendly.
Does Somerset Apts. offer parking?
Yes, Somerset Apts. offers parking.
Does Somerset Apts. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Somerset Apts. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Somerset Apts. have a pool?
Yes, Somerset Apts. has a pool.
Does Somerset Apts. have accessible units?
No, Somerset Apts. does not have accessible units.
Does Somerset Apts. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Somerset Apts. has units with dishwashers.
