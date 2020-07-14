Somerset Apts.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court parking gym smoke-free community

We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. features 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that include fully equipped kitchens, in home washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, non-smoking buildings, 24 hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. Somerset offers apartment homes, within a beautiful foothill setting in the prestigious City of Loma Linda. Community features include a pool, two spas, clubhouse, tennis court, sports court, play area and more. Somerset is in the award winning Redlands school district. Somerset apartment homes offer a variety of floor plans and amenities that meet a wide ...