Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

26143 Newport Avenue

26143 Newport Avenue · (951) 345-4146
Location

26143 Newport Avenue, Loma Linda, CA 92354

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 26143 Newport Avenue · Avail. Jul 1

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
alarm system
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
26143 Newport Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Stunning, single-story home in a wonderful neighborhood. In a prime location, just off Barton Road which has multiple dining options, several parks, a Stater Bros Market, and so much more! Also in close proximity to Bryn Mawr Elementary School! This home possesses many likable features including laminate wood flooring through out, a 2 car attached garage, a fully remodeled kitchen with an island and matching stainless steel appliances, and so much more! Perfect for hosting gatherings in the large, fenced backyard with multiple fruit trees including an Avocado tree, a back patio with sunshades and party lights, and a luscious green lawn! An alarm system and cameras are available as well, but tenant will be responsible for service. This home will be ready in a couple weeks, so call and schedule a future showing today!

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.

Sorry, no pets.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26143 Newport Avenue have any available units?
26143 Newport Avenue has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loma Linda, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loma Linda Rent Report.
What amenities does 26143 Newport Avenue have?
Some of 26143 Newport Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26143 Newport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
26143 Newport Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26143 Newport Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 26143 Newport Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loma Linda.
Does 26143 Newport Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 26143 Newport Avenue does offer parking.
Does 26143 Newport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26143 Newport Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26143 Newport Avenue have a pool?
No, 26143 Newport Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 26143 Newport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 26143 Newport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 26143 Newport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 26143 Newport Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
