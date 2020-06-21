Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel alarm system

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

26143 Newport Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Stunning, single-story home in a wonderful neighborhood. In a prime location, just off Barton Road which has multiple dining options, several parks, a Stater Bros Market, and so much more! Also in close proximity to Bryn Mawr Elementary School! This home possesses many likable features including laminate wood flooring through out, a 2 car attached garage, a fully remodeled kitchen with an island and matching stainless steel appliances, and so much more! Perfect for hosting gatherings in the large, fenced backyard with multiple fruit trees including an Avocado tree, a back patio with sunshades and party lights, and a luscious green lawn! An alarm system and cameras are available as well, but tenant will be responsible for service. This home will be ready in a couple weeks, so call and schedule a future showing today!



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.



Sorry, no pets.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5835637)