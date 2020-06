26003 Reed Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME THAT OVERLOOKS PARK SETTING LIKE GROUNDS WITH OVER-SIZED KIDS PLAY YARD EQUIPMENT AND COVERED PATIO TO ENJOY YOUR EVENINGS. HOME IS IN IMMACULATE CONDITION. THE FIRST FLOOR OFFERS A LIVING ROOM THAT OPENS TO A FORMAL DINING AREA. THE KITCHEN AREA, WHICH IS EQUIPPED WITH LOTS OF CABINETS AND BREAKFAST BAR AREA, OPENS OUT TO FAMILY ROOM WITH COZY FIREPLACE. THE SECOND FLOOR HAS A LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND MASTER BATH WITH TWO ADDITIONAL GENEROUS SIZE BEDROOMS. ALSO, HOME HAS A LOFT, UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY ROOM AND BACKYARD AREA. HOME IS IN IMMACULATE CONDITION! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS DESIRABLE HOME THAT'S JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM VA AND LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER.