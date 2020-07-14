All apartments in Livermore
Ironwood Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Ironwood Apartments

5643 Charlotte Way · (925) 393-0219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5643 Charlotte Way, Livermore, CA 94550
Wagner Farms

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ironwood Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
guest parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
courtyard
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
Explore Ironwood Apartments in Livermore, California. Our community boasts a stunning selection of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that complements your California lifestyle. Nestled in enchanting wine country, Ironwood offers a unique living experience for all residents. Take advantage of dozens of local wineries, a quaint and bustling downtown, and easy freeway access to 580. Whatever brings you to Livermore, Ironwood Apartments makes it easy to call this community home.

Ironwood Apartments combines modern and rustic charm, but never compromises on functionality and comfort. Our Livermore apartments come complete with your favorite amenities like stainless steel appliances, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios and balconies. Plush carpeting and wood-style plank vinyl flooring frame out open-concept living spaces, with accents like custom window coverings and expansive storage to complete your dream space.

We adore your pets as much as you do, and we’re pr

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
rent: $50
Cats
rent: $35
Parking Details: 1 reserved parking space per apartment. Covered lot.
Storage Details: On-site storage available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ironwood Apartments have any available units?
Ironwood Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Livermore, CA.
What amenities does Ironwood Apartments have?
Some of Ironwood Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ironwood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ironwood Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ironwood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ironwood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ironwood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ironwood Apartments offers parking.
Does Ironwood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ironwood Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ironwood Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Ironwood Apartments has a pool.
Does Ironwood Apartments have accessible units?
No, Ironwood Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Ironwood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ironwood Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Ironwood Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ironwood Apartments has units with air conditioning.
