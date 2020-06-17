850 Camden Cmn

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Bhavana Kulkarni - 510-579-4384 - Beautiful End Unit Townhouse available for RENTAL in Artero Community of Springtown neighborhood. Built in 2016, with lots of designer upgrades with a Full Bd Rm and Bath on the first level. The Townhouse is 1990 sq ft with 4 Bd Rms and 3.5 Bath and is a fit for everyone.It's an open floor plan with Family/Living Rm Combo, Kitchen with all the upgrades that you look for in a home,+ Pantry, Stainless steel appliances, and an oversized balcony, built in laundry and half bath on the 2nd level.The third floor features 3 Bd Rms including Master suite with an oversized Walk-in closet, and 2 Full Baths.Don't wait and miss the opportunity to RENT and enjoy the features of a NEW HOME!!! RENT:$3200, SECURITY DEP$3200(1 MONTH RENT), NO PETS, Tenant pays for all Utilities(Water, Electricity&Garbage) & Landlord PAYS for HOA DUES. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!!Copy the link to Watch the VIRTUAL TOUR.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1OkSY-AbPw