All apartments in Livermore
Find more places like 850 Camden Cmn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Livermore, CA
/
850 Camden Cmn
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

850 Camden Cmn

850 Camden Common · (510) 579-4384
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Livermore
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

850 Camden Common, Livermore, CA 94551
Springtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bhavana Kulkarni - 510-579-4384 - Beautiful End Unit Townhouse available for RENTAL in Artero Community of Springtown neighborhood. Built in 2016, with lots of designer upgrades with a Full Bd Rm and Bath on the first level. The Townhouse is 1990 sq ft with 4 Bd Rms and 3.5 Bath and is a fit for everyone.It's an open floor plan with Family/Living Rm Combo, Kitchen with all the upgrades that you look for in a home,+ Pantry, Stainless steel appliances, and an oversized balcony, built in laundry and half bath on the 2nd level.The third floor features 3 Bd Rms including Master suite with an oversized Walk-in closet, and 2 Full Baths.Don't wait and miss the opportunity to RENT and enjoy the features of a NEW HOME!!! RENT:$3200, SECURITY DEP$3200(1 MONTH RENT), NO PETS, Tenant pays for all Utilities(Water, Electricity&Garbage) & Landlord PAYS for HOA DUES. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!!Copy the link to Watch the VIRTUAL TOUR.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1OkSY-AbPw

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Camden Cmn have any available units?
850 Camden Cmn has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 850 Camden Cmn have?
Some of 850 Camden Cmn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 Camden Cmn currently offering any rent specials?
850 Camden Cmn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Camden Cmn pet-friendly?
No, 850 Camden Cmn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Livermore.
Does 850 Camden Cmn offer parking?
Yes, 850 Camden Cmn does offer parking.
Does 850 Camden Cmn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 Camden Cmn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Camden Cmn have a pool?
No, 850 Camden Cmn does not have a pool.
Does 850 Camden Cmn have accessible units?
No, 850 Camden Cmn does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Camden Cmn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 Camden Cmn has units with dishwashers.
Does 850 Camden Cmn have units with air conditioning?
No, 850 Camden Cmn does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 850 Camden Cmn?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Diablo Vista Apartments
1550 Springtown Blvd
Livermore, CA 94551
Catalina Crest
1038 Catalina Dr
Livermore, CA 94550
The Crossing at Arroyo Trail
156 N Murrieta Blvd
Livermore, CA 94551
La Vina Apartments
4601 Gerrilyn Way
Livermore, CA 94550
Autumn Springs
1700 Paseo Laguna Seco
Livermore, CA 94551
Briarwood Apartments
3819 East Ave
Livermore, CA 94550
The Arbors
3550 Pacific Ave
Livermore, CA 94550
Ageno
1055 Westwind Street #155
Livermore, CA 94550

Similar Pages

Livermore 1 BedroomsLivermore 2 Bedrooms
Livermore Apartments with BalconyLivermore Apartments with Parking
Livermore Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CA
Milpitas, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northside LivermoreJensen Tract
SpringtownDowntown Livermore
Leland HeightsUlmar

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity