Home
/
Lemon Grove, CA
/
8410 Roy St
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

8410 Roy St

8410 Roy Street · No Longer Available
Location

8410 Roy Street, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
8410 Roy St Available 07/10/20 Large 4 bedroom Home In Cul-de-sac with pool, fireplace, and huge 2nd floor balcony - This huge Lemon Grove home is tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a sizable lot.

You will walk in to a spacious living room area with fireplace. To the left there will be the big open kitchen with maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. There are 3 bedrooms on the first level along with a huge open deck, great for lounging or getting a sun tan!

You walk downstairs to an enormous 2nd open living room area with separate dining room. There is a 4th bedroom on this level along with an optional 5th room / office

In the backyard there is a beautiful pool, great for taking laps!

This make a perfect home for entertaining!

Close to parks, schools, shopping, and easy access to Hwy-94 and Hwy 125. Only twenty minutes to Downtown San Diego, Coronado Island, and the San Diego Zoo. Contractors/investors special with significant potential!

(RLNE4951427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8410 Roy St have any available units?
8410 Roy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 8410 Roy St have?
Some of 8410 Roy St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8410 Roy St currently offering any rent specials?
8410 Roy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8410 Roy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8410 Roy St is pet friendly.
Does 8410 Roy St offer parking?
Yes, 8410 Roy St offers parking.
Does 8410 Roy St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8410 Roy St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8410 Roy St have a pool?
Yes, 8410 Roy St has a pool.
Does 8410 Roy St have accessible units?
No, 8410 Roy St does not have accessible units.
Does 8410 Roy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8410 Roy St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8410 Roy St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8410 Roy St has units with air conditioning.
