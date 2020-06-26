Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

8410 Roy St Available 07/10/20 Large 4 bedroom Home In Cul-de-sac with pool, fireplace, and huge 2nd floor balcony - This huge Lemon Grove home is tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a sizable lot.



You will walk in to a spacious living room area with fireplace. To the left there will be the big open kitchen with maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. There are 3 bedrooms on the first level along with a huge open deck, great for lounging or getting a sun tan!



You walk downstairs to an enormous 2nd open living room area with separate dining room. There is a 4th bedroom on this level along with an optional 5th room / office



In the backyard there is a beautiful pool, great for taking laps!



This make a perfect home for entertaining!



Close to parks, schools, shopping, and easy access to Hwy-94 and Hwy 125. Only twenty minutes to Downtown San Diego, Coronado Island, and the San Diego Zoo. Contractors/investors special with significant potential!



(RLNE4951427)