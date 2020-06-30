8027 Darryl Street

Amenities

Upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bath, Bright and Spacious! - Recently upgraded and Very Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Comes with new paint, fireplace, AC and Ceiling Fans, Mirrored Closets, large bedrooms, Beautifully remodeled bathroom, and a huge backyard with fruit plants and fire pit ! Open Bright Kitchen features include gas stove/oven , refrigerator and dishwasher. Abundant Cabinetry, Centrally located. Beautiful neighborhood Must See in Person! Be in Mission Valley, fashion valley, downtown or La Mesa within minutes Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pets are welcome with an additional deposit. NO attack breeds. Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. This is a one year lease. Minimum approved income is two and a half times the rent with NO bankruptcies and NO evictions. For more information or to schedule a personal tour of this beautiful property please call Barbara at 619-569-0615



