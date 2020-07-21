7712 Alton Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/15/19 Charming duplex with private fenced yard for pets - Property Id: 66050



Bright & charming duplex located in a quiet setting with own gated entrance that opens from carport into a large, secluded fenced yard with patio, fruit trees and room for a vegetable garden & approved pets. Lots of windows and light, laundry hookups, completely remodeled bathroom & kitchen with new cabinets and soft-close drawers, lazy susan, stainless steel appliances including double-door refrigerator with ice and water dispenser, dishwasher. Laminate wood floors in all rooms, off-street carport parking. One mile to Sprouts, Home Depot, downtown Lemon Grove. Quiet, small pets (upon approval) with $200 per pet fee. Trash, water and sewer are included in the rent.



To Qualify:

Good background check, good credit score and gross household income of 2.5x rent.



To Apply:

Applications will be accepted after you've completed the short TuboTenant questionnaire, toured the home and received an invitation to apply

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/66050p

Property Id 66050



(RLNE5067786)