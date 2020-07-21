All apartments in Lemon Grove
7712 Alton Dr.

7712 Alton Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7712 Alton Dr, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/15/19 Charming duplex with private fenced yard for pets - Property Id: 66050

Bright & charming duplex located in a quiet setting with own gated entrance that opens from carport into a large, secluded fenced yard with patio, fruit trees and room for a vegetable garden & approved pets. Lots of windows and light, laundry hookups, completely remodeled bathroom & kitchen with new cabinets and soft-close drawers, lazy susan, stainless steel appliances including double-door refrigerator with ice and water dispenser, dishwasher. Laminate wood floors in all rooms, off-street carport parking. One mile to Sprouts, Home Depot, downtown Lemon Grove. Quiet, small pets (upon approval) with $200 per pet fee. Trash, water and sewer are included in the rent.

To Qualify:
Good background check, good credit score and gross household income of 2.5x rent.

To Apply:
Applications will be accepted after you've completed the short TuboTenant questionnaire, toured the home and received an invitation to apply
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/66050p
Property Id 66050

(RLNE5067786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7712 Alton Dr. have any available units?
7712 Alton Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 7712 Alton Dr. have?
Some of 7712 Alton Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7712 Alton Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7712 Alton Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7712 Alton Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7712 Alton Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7712 Alton Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7712 Alton Dr. offers parking.
Does 7712 Alton Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7712 Alton Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7712 Alton Dr. have a pool?
No, 7712 Alton Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7712 Alton Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7712 Alton Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7712 Alton Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7712 Alton Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7712 Alton Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7712 Alton Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
