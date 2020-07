Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage air conditioning oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Large two-bedroom, one bath duplex unit. Charming and cozy interior with wood floors and window shutters. Private use garage with driveway parking and an additional two street parking spaces. Window air conditioning and full sized washer dryer off of the kitchen. Available for immediate move-in.