7513 Davidson Ave

-Beautiful 2BD/2BA Totally remodeled single-family home with tons of new upgrades!!!!!

-Nice front yard with manicured landscaping and shrubs.

-Great sitting area, patio area leading into the front door of the property.

-2 car attached garage with tons of shelving and storage space.

-New paint.

-New Carpet throughout bedrooms, living room and sunroom.

-New vinyl plank throughout kitchen, bathroom, laundry facilities.

-Nice driveway also for additional parking for two.

-The home was built in 1957 and has that vintage charm. Now with modern

-New energy-efficient dual pane vinyl windows installed.

-The kitchen opens up into the dining room area.

-Kitchen appliances include Refrigerator, NEW built-in gas cooktop, built-in oven, & microwave.

-Natural wood cabinets that provide great storage for dishware, pots & pans, etc.

-Sprawling living room space with custom drapes and fireplace with ornate mantle.

-Central A/C & central heat.

-Large sunroom addition right off the living room area, great for game room, kids playroom,

or the ultimate man cave.

-1st bedroom has beautiful natural cabinets & wood paneling surrounding the fireplace.

-1st bedroom also has a ceiling fan installed & new blinds.

-Great closet space and custom drape system installed as well.

-1st bathroom: Cozy built-in vanity, and tiled shower enclosure.

-2nd bedroom: Very spacious, ceiling fan and great closet.

-2nd bathroom: Freshly painted, ALL tile also resurfaced and painted, & new vinyl flooring and baseboards.

-Both bathrooms have new toilets.

-Laundry room with washer & dryer, deep sink, and cabinet space.

-Charming back yard with planter beds for gardening and storage shed for yard tools.



Lease Details:

-Available now for a 1-year lease.

-Rent: $2495

-Deposit: $3000 o.a.c.

-No smoking

-(1) Pet okay, subject to approval, an additional deposit will apply.

-Landscaping Included.

-Tenant responsible for all utilities.

-RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED.



