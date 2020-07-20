7513 Davidson Ave

Amenities
-Beautiful 2BD/2BA Totally remodeled single-family home with tons of new upgrades!!!!!
-Nice front yard with manicured landscaping and shrubs.
-Great sitting area, patio area leading into the front door of the property.
-2 car attached garage with tons of shelving and storage space.
-New paint.
-New Carpet throughout bedrooms, living room and sunroom.
-New vinyl plank throughout kitchen, bathroom, laundry facilities.
-Nice driveway also for additional parking for two.
-The home was built in 1957 and has that vintage charm. Now with modern
-New energy-efficient dual pane vinyl windows installed.
-The kitchen opens up into the dining room area.
-Kitchen appliances include Refrigerator, NEW built-in gas cooktop, built-in oven, & microwave.
-Natural wood cabinets that provide great storage for dishware, pots & pans, etc.
-Sprawling living room space with custom drapes and fireplace with ornate mantle.
-Central A/C & central heat.
-Large sunroom addition right off the living room area, great for game room, kids playroom,
or the ultimate man cave.
-1st bedroom has beautiful natural cabinets & wood paneling surrounding the fireplace.
-1st bedroom also has a ceiling fan installed & new blinds.
-Great closet space and custom drape system installed as well.
-1st bathroom: Cozy built-in vanity, and tiled shower enclosure.
-2nd bedroom: Very spacious, ceiling fan and great closet.
-2nd bathroom: Freshly painted, ALL tile also resurfaced and painted, & new vinyl flooring and baseboards.
-Both bathrooms have new toilets.
-Laundry room with washer & dryer, deep sink, and cabinet space.
-Charming back yard with planter beds for gardening and storage shed for yard tools.
Lease Details:
-Available now for a 1-year lease.
-Rent: $2495
-Deposit: $3000 o.a.c.
-No smoking
-(1) Pet okay, subject to approval, an additional deposit will apply.
-Landscaping Included.
-Tenant responsible for all utilities.
-RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED.
(RLNE2782347)