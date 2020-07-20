All apartments in Lemon Grove
Last updated February 4 2020

7513 Davidson Ave

7513 Davidson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7513 Davidson Avenue, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
-Beautiful 2BD/2BA Totally remodeled single-family home with tons of new upgrades!!!!!
-Nice front yard with manicured landscaping and shrubs.
-Great sitting area, patio area leading into the front door of the property.
-2 car attached garage with tons of shelving and storage space.
-New paint.
-New Carpet throughout bedrooms, living room and sunroom.
-New vinyl plank throughout kitchen, bathroom, laundry facilities.
-Nice driveway also for additional parking for two.
-The home was built in 1957 and has that vintage charm. Now with modern
-New energy-efficient dual pane vinyl windows installed.
-The kitchen opens up into the dining room area.
-Kitchen appliances include Refrigerator, NEW built-in gas cooktop, built-in oven, & microwave.
-Natural wood cabinets that provide great storage for dishware, pots & pans, etc.
-Sprawling living room space with custom drapes and fireplace with ornate mantle.
-Central A/C & central heat.
-Large sunroom addition right off the living room area, great for game room, kids playroom,
or the ultimate man cave.
-1st bedroom has beautiful natural cabinets & wood paneling surrounding the fireplace.
-1st bedroom also has a ceiling fan installed & new blinds.
-Great closet space and custom drape system installed as well.
-1st bathroom: Cozy built-in vanity, and tiled shower enclosure.
-2nd bedroom: Very spacious, ceiling fan and great closet.
-2nd bathroom: Freshly painted, ALL tile also resurfaced and painted, & new vinyl flooring and baseboards.
-Both bathrooms have new toilets.
-Laundry room with washer & dryer, deep sink, and cabinet space.
-Charming back yard with planter beds for gardening and storage shed for yard tools.

Lease Details:
-Available now for a 1-year lease.
-Rent: $2495
-Deposit: $3000 o.a.c.
-No smoking
-(1) Pet okay, subject to approval, an additional deposit will apply.
-Landscaping Included.
-Tenant responsible for all utilities.
-RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED.

(RLNE2782347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7513 Davidson Ave have any available units?
7513 Davidson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 7513 Davidson Ave have?
Some of 7513 Davidson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7513 Davidson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7513 Davidson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7513 Davidson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7513 Davidson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7513 Davidson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7513 Davidson Ave offers parking.
Does 7513 Davidson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7513 Davidson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7513 Davidson Ave have a pool?
No, 7513 Davidson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7513 Davidson Ave have accessible units?
No, 7513 Davidson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7513 Davidson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7513 Davidson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7513 Davidson Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7513 Davidson Ave has units with air conditioning.
