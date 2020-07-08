7092 Casa Lane

Amenities

3 Bedroom 1 Full Bath Remodeled Twin-Home - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom house, fenced yard and

Hablamos Espaol



Features:



-3 bedrooms

-1 full Bath

-1 dedicated driveway parking

-Lots of street parking

-Located in a private cul de sac street

-Huge fenced front yard

-Nice fenced back yard

-Nice gazebo style garden by your front door

-Covered full size gas laundry room

-Part of a duplex twin homes

-Smooth drywall texture finish throughout

-Crown molding

-Extra built-in linen closets

-New vinyl windows

-New espresso wood kitchen cabinets

-New window coverings

-New flooring

-New roof

-Electric fan heat in every bedroom and living room

-New gas stove/refrigerator/micro hood

-New quartz counter tops

-Mirror espresso wood frame closet doors

-Walk-in closet



Restaurants: -Coco's Bakery, Lido's Italia Food, Lemon Grove Cafe, Chef John Fish and Chips



Schools: San Miguel Elementary School, La Mesa Christian School, Lemon Grove Academy, Mount Miguel High School, Brookeshire International Academy



Parks close by: Berry street park, Civic Center Park, Vista La Mesa Park



Priced to rent now



Rental Qualifications:



-All residents over 18 years must apply and be approved

-Fico score minimum 600

-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent

-Credit/background check



Utilities/Responsibilities:

Tenants pay for gas, electric, trash, cable, internet

-Pets on approval with increased deposit ($250 per pet, 2 pet maximum)



Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.

Call Glen for a viewing 760-525-8800



