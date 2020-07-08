All apartments in Lemon Grove
7092 Casa Lane

7092 Casa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7092 Casa Lane, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
3 Bedroom 1 Full Bath Remodeled Twin-Home - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom house, fenced yard and
lots of upgrades

Hablamos Espaol

Features:

-3 bedrooms
-1 full Bath
-1 dedicated driveway parking
-Lots of street parking
-Located in a private cul de sac street
-Huge fenced front yard
-Nice fenced back yard
-Nice gazebo style garden by your front door
-Covered full size gas laundry room
-Part of a duplex twin homes
-Smooth drywall texture finish throughout
-Crown molding
-Extra built-in linen closets
-New vinyl windows
-New espresso wood kitchen cabinets
-New window coverings
-New flooring
-New roof
-Electric fan heat in every bedroom and living room
-New gas stove/refrigerator/micro hood
-New quartz counter tops
-Mirror espresso wood frame closet doors
-Walk-in closet

Restaurants: -Coco's Bakery, Lido's Italia Food, Lemon Grove Cafe, Chef John Fish and Chips

Schools: San Miguel Elementary School, La Mesa Christian School, Lemon Grove Academy, Mount Miguel High School, Brookeshire International Academy

Parks close by: Berry street park, Civic Center Park, Vista La Mesa Park

Priced to rent now

For more information about this property and a full list of other properties
please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com. You can apply online on our website

Rental Qualifications:

-All residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check

Utilities/Responsibilities:
Tenants pay for gas, electric, trash, cable, internet
-Pets on approval with increased deposit ($250 per pet, 2 pet maximum)

***Please apply if you qualify***

Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.
Call Glen for a viewing 760-525-8800

(RLNE5743021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7092 Casa Lane have any available units?
7092 Casa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 7092 Casa Lane have?
Some of 7092 Casa Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7092 Casa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7092 Casa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7092 Casa Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7092 Casa Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7092 Casa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7092 Casa Lane offers parking.
Does 7092 Casa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7092 Casa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7092 Casa Lane have a pool?
No, 7092 Casa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7092 Casa Lane have accessible units?
No, 7092 Casa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7092 Casa Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7092 Casa Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7092 Casa Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7092 Casa Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

