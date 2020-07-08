7092 Casa Lane

Amenities
3 Bedroom 1 Full Bath Remodeled Twin-Home - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom house, fenced yard and
lots of upgrades
Hablamos Espaol
Features:
-3 bedrooms
-1 full Bath
-1 dedicated driveway parking
-Lots of street parking
-Located in a private cul de sac street
-Huge fenced front yard
-Nice fenced back yard
-Nice gazebo style garden by your front door
-Covered full size gas laundry room
-Part of a duplex twin homes
-Smooth drywall texture finish throughout
-Crown molding
-Extra built-in linen closets
-New vinyl windows
-New espresso wood kitchen cabinets
-New window coverings
-New flooring
-New roof
-Electric fan heat in every bedroom and living room
-New gas stove/refrigerator/micro hood
-New quartz counter tops
-Mirror espresso wood frame closet doors
-Walk-in closet
Restaurants: -Coco's Bakery, Lido's Italia Food, Lemon Grove Cafe, Chef John Fish and Chips
Schools: San Miguel Elementary School, La Mesa Christian School, Lemon Grove Academy, Mount Miguel High School, Brookeshire International Academy
Parks close by: Berry street park, Civic Center Park, Vista La Mesa Park
Priced to rent now
For more information about this property and a full list of other properties
please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com. You can apply online on our website
Rental Qualifications:
-All residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check
Utilities/Responsibilities:
Tenants pay for gas, electric, trash, cable, internet
-Pets on approval with increased deposit ($250 per pet, 2 pet maximum)
***Please apply if you qualify***
Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.
Call Glen for a viewing 760-525-8800
