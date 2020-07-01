Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2462 Glebe Road Available 11/12/19 COMING SOON! 3 bedroom single story in Lemon Grove! - Recently remodeled with old world charm! Coved ceilings, archways and hardwood floors but with the most modern of amenities! Newly added master suite features a large walk in shower with new stone tile. French doors lead from the master to a quiet, private yard. 2 car garage, cozy fireplace, WOW! Come take a look today! Pets okay! (Breed Restrictions and additional pet deposit) This property is tenant occupied, please do not disturb the tenant. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



