Lemon Grove, CA
2161 Camino de las Palmas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2161 Camino de las Palmas

2161 Camino De Las Palmas · No Longer Available
Location

2161 Camino De Las Palmas, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2161 Camino de las Palmas Available 03/08/19 Beautifully maintained & upgraded home; Incredible views! - This Home located in Spring Valley is well-maintained and upgraded, this inviting home boasts many desirable features. Great view of Dictionary Hill and foothills of Helix/ Casa De Oro.

The front entrance has a covered porch with an inviting garden with the smell of jasmine and a beautiful fountain. Inside are gleaming hardwood floors and carpeting upstairs. Granite counter tops in the bathrooms.

The kitchen has all appliances included. In the dining room, French doors lead to the beautifully manicured backyard.

Living room has high vaulted ceilings. Down the hallway there is the family room with a wood fireplace.

Residents will enjoy the garden areas and a private deck perfect for entertaining or relaxation.

Renters Insurance required!

(RLNE4701064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2161 Camino de las Palmas have any available units?
2161 Camino de las Palmas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 2161 Camino de las Palmas have?
Some of 2161 Camino de las Palmas's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2161 Camino de las Palmas currently offering any rent specials?
2161 Camino de las Palmas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2161 Camino de las Palmas pet-friendly?
No, 2161 Camino de las Palmas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lemon Grove.
Does 2161 Camino de las Palmas offer parking?
No, 2161 Camino de las Palmas does not offer parking.
Does 2161 Camino de las Palmas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2161 Camino de las Palmas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2161 Camino de las Palmas have a pool?
No, 2161 Camino de las Palmas does not have a pool.
Does 2161 Camino de las Palmas have accessible units?
No, 2161 Camino de las Palmas does not have accessible units.
Does 2161 Camino de las Palmas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2161 Camino de las Palmas has units with dishwashers.
Does 2161 Camino de las Palmas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2161 Camino de las Palmas has units with air conditioning.
