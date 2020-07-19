Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

2161 Camino de las Palmas Available 03/08/19 Beautifully maintained & upgraded home; Incredible views! - This Home located in Spring Valley is well-maintained and upgraded, this inviting home boasts many desirable features. Great view of Dictionary Hill and foothills of Helix/ Casa De Oro.



The front entrance has a covered porch with an inviting garden with the smell of jasmine and a beautiful fountain. Inside are gleaming hardwood floors and carpeting upstairs. Granite counter tops in the bathrooms.



The kitchen has all appliances included. In the dining room, French doors lead to the beautifully manicured backyard.



Living room has high vaulted ceilings. Down the hallway there is the family room with a wood fireplace.



Residents will enjoy the garden areas and a private deck perfect for entertaining or relaxation.



Renters Insurance required!



