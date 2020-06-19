2123 Siegle Court.

Amenities

Cul-de-sac 5 bedroom Lemon Grove - Welcome home! This beautiful 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home is available in June with a great cul-de-sac location. Home features upgraded kitchen and hardwood floors throughout the living area. Enjoy low power cost as home features an ample solar system that should generate a large portion of your power consumption. Home also features a whole home water filtration system and a large usable backyard. Apply at www.encorerealtysd.com. CA DRE # 01308692, Encore Realty, Inc.



(RLNE5807415)