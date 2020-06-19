All apartments in Lemon Grove
Find more places like
2123 Siegle Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lemon Grove, CA
/
2123 Siegle Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2123 Siegle Court

2123 Siegle Court · (619) 434-7031 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lemon Grove
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2123 Siegle Court, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2123 Siegle Court · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1753 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cul-de-sac 5 bedroom Lemon Grove - Welcome home! This beautiful 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home is available in June with a great cul-de-sac location. Home features upgraded kitchen and hardwood floors throughout the living area. Enjoy low power cost as home features an ample solar system that should generate a large portion of your power consumption. Home also features a whole home water filtration system and a large usable backyard. Apply at www.encorerealtysd.com. CA DRE # 01308692, Encore Realty, Inc.

(RLNE5807415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2123 Siegle Court have any available units?
2123 Siegle Court has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2123 Siegle Court currently offering any rent specials?
2123 Siegle Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 Siegle Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2123 Siegle Court is pet friendly.
Does 2123 Siegle Court offer parking?
No, 2123 Siegle Court does not offer parking.
Does 2123 Siegle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 Siegle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 Siegle Court have a pool?
No, 2123 Siegle Court does not have a pool.
Does 2123 Siegle Court have accessible units?
No, 2123 Siegle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 Siegle Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2123 Siegle Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2123 Siegle Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2123 Siegle Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl
Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln
Lemon Grove, CA 91945

Similar Pages

Lemon Grove 1 BedroomsLemon Grove 2 BedroomsLemon Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLemon Grove Apartments with GymLemon Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City CollegePalomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College