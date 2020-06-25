All apartments in Lemon Grove
Find more places like 1942 El Dora Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lemon Grove, CA
/
1942 El Dora Street
Last updated May 31 2019 at 4:05 AM

1942 El Dora Street

1942 Eldora St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lemon Grove
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1942 Eldora St, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Amazing 3 bed, 2 full bath Lemon Grove home featuring an open floor plan with hardwood floors and partially enclosed patio for entertaining. Low maintenance front and back yards. Easy access to central Lemon Grove, but on a residential street. Full size washer dryer and AC are a plus
Amazing 3 bed, 2 full bath Lemon Grove home featuring an open floor plan with hardwood floors and partially enclosed patio for entertaining. Low maintenance front and back yards. Easy access to central Lemon Grove, but on a residential street. Full size washer dryer and AC are a plus

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1942 El Dora Street have any available units?
1942 El Dora Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 1942 El Dora Street have?
Some of 1942 El Dora Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1942 El Dora Street currently offering any rent specials?
1942 El Dora Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1942 El Dora Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1942 El Dora Street is pet friendly.
Does 1942 El Dora Street offer parking?
Yes, 1942 El Dora Street offers parking.
Does 1942 El Dora Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1942 El Dora Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1942 El Dora Street have a pool?
No, 1942 El Dora Street does not have a pool.
Does 1942 El Dora Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1942 El Dora Street has accessible units.
Does 1942 El Dora Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1942 El Dora Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1942 El Dora Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1942 El Dora Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl
Lemon Grove, CA 91945

Similar Pages

Lemon Grove 1 BedroomsLemon Grove 2 Bedrooms
Lemon Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLemon Grove Apartments with Gym
Lemon Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College