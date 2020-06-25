1942 El Dora Street

Amenities
Amazing 3 bed, 2 full bath Lemon Grove home featuring an open floor plan with hardwood floors and partially enclosed patio for entertaining. Low maintenance front and back yards. Easy access to central Lemon Grove, but on a residential street. Full size washer dryer and AC are a plus
