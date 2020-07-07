All apartments in Lemon Grove
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

1837 Bakersfield St

1837 Bakersfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

1837 Bakersfield Street, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 2 Br 1 Ba House with 2 car garage - Clean 2 Bedroom 1 Bath house with 2 car garage. Wonderful starter home!
Quite little community off the main roadway of small houses & duplex's, close to schools & not far to Shopping, Restaurants and you can walk to the Trolling Station @ Lemon Grove Ave & Massachusetts Ave.
Amenities:
* Cute & Very Clean
* Decorator Colors
* Eat in Kitchen
* Laminate wood & Carpeted floors
* 2 car Garage with laundry hook ups
* Trash Paid
* Pet's maybe, what do you have? Sorry no fenced yard!
Please drive by 1837 Bakersfield Street, and take a look, then give us a call to make an appointment to see the inside. This Duplex is just off Ensenada Ave, looks more like a driveway than a street. There are 2 Bakersfield Streets in Lemon Grove,You can NOT get there from Canton.
Please take a look, then give us a call to make an appointment to see the inside. 619-562-9336,,,
Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgnt. ~ CBRE#00692546
Also, Please visit our Website for more availabilities, www.TR-PROP.com

(RLNE5453539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 Bakersfield St have any available units?
1837 Bakersfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
Is 1837 Bakersfield St currently offering any rent specials?
1837 Bakersfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 Bakersfield St pet-friendly?
No, 1837 Bakersfield St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lemon Grove.
Does 1837 Bakersfield St offer parking?
Yes, 1837 Bakersfield St offers parking.
Does 1837 Bakersfield St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1837 Bakersfield St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 Bakersfield St have a pool?
No, 1837 Bakersfield St does not have a pool.
Does 1837 Bakersfield St have accessible units?
No, 1837 Bakersfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 Bakersfield St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1837 Bakersfield St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1837 Bakersfield St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1837 Bakersfield St does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
