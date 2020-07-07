1837 Bakersfield St

Amenities

Great 2 Br 1 Ba House with 2 car garage - Clean 2 Bedroom 1 Bath house with 2 car garage. Wonderful starter home!

Quite little community off the main roadway of small houses & duplex's, close to schools & not far to Shopping, Restaurants and you can walk to the Trolling Station @ Lemon Grove Ave & Massachusetts Ave.

* Cute & Very Clean

* Decorator Colors

* Eat in Kitchen

* Laminate wood & Carpeted floors

* 2 car Garage with laundry hook ups

* Trash Paid

* Pet's maybe, what do you have? Sorry no fenced yard!

Please drive by 1837 Bakersfield Street, and take a look, then give us a call to make an appointment to see the inside. This Duplex is just off Ensenada Ave, looks more like a driveway than a street. There are 2 Bakersfield Streets in Lemon Grove,You can NOT get there from Canton.

Please take a look, then give us a call to make an appointment to see the inside. 619-562-9336,,,

Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgnt. ~ CBRE#00692546

