Home
/
Lemon Grove, CA
/
1803 Eldora St
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:10 PM

1803 Eldora St

1803 Eldora Street · No Longer Available
Location

1803 Eldora Street, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Available Now

$2,000 per month
$2,000 security deposit

Lease and references required.

Please call 619-223-RENT(7368) if you have any questions or for a look inside.

1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2.All applicants must have a good rental history.
3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Occupancy Guidelines:
One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents
Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents
Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents
Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents

91945

(RLNE5817830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 Eldora St have any available units?
1803 Eldora St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
Is 1803 Eldora St currently offering any rent specials?
1803 Eldora St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 Eldora St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1803 Eldora St is pet friendly.
Does 1803 Eldora St offer parking?
No, 1803 Eldora St does not offer parking.
Does 1803 Eldora St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 Eldora St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 Eldora St have a pool?
No, 1803 Eldora St does not have a pool.
Does 1803 Eldora St have accessible units?
No, 1803 Eldora St does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 Eldora St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1803 Eldora St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1803 Eldora St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1803 Eldora St does not have units with air conditioning.

