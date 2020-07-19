Amenities

1610 Woodrow Avenue Available 02/08/19 Three Bedroom Home in Lemon Grove - Three bedroom home with lots of character and charm. The minute you step inside you will notice the attention to detail throughout. Hand crafted kitchen cabinets and beautiful hand carved entry door; charming family room with pot belly stove, lovely living room with river rock fireplace. Hardwood floors in living room and in large formal dining room.



You'll love the remodeled kitchen & baths, formal dining room, family room, breakfast nook, large yard and detached workshop. The spacious kitchen with two skylights and island cooktop also has a cozy breakfast nook. Beautiful Master bedroom suite with French doors to patio. Stereo speakers in Mstr. bath and patio perfect for relaxation. Both bathrooms have step in doorless shower.



Large back yard with fabulous workshop and hot tub. Central heat & air to keep you comfortable. Home is conveniently located close to freeway access and downtown Lemon Grove. Just blocks from the Trolley.



Small pets Ok. Breed and weight restrictions apply. Insurance and additional deposit required.



