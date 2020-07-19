All apartments in Lemon Grove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1610 Woodrow Avenue

1610 Woodrow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1610 Woodrow Avenue, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
1610 Woodrow Avenue Available 02/08/19 Three Bedroom Home in Lemon Grove - Three bedroom home with lots of character and charm. The minute you step inside you will notice the attention to detail throughout. Hand crafted kitchen cabinets and beautiful hand carved entry door; charming family room with pot belly stove, lovely living room with river rock fireplace. Hardwood floors in living room and in large formal dining room.

You'll love the remodeled kitchen & baths, formal dining room, family room, breakfast nook, large yard and detached workshop. The spacious kitchen with two skylights and island cooktop also has a cozy breakfast nook. Beautiful Master bedroom suite with French doors to patio. Stereo speakers in Mstr. bath and patio perfect for relaxation. Both bathrooms have step in doorless shower.

Large back yard with fabulous workshop and hot tub. Central heat & air to keep you comfortable. Home is conveniently located close to freeway access and downtown Lemon Grove. Just blocks from the Trolley.

Small pets Ok. Breed and weight restrictions apply. Insurance and additional deposit required.

(RLNE3350080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Woodrow Avenue have any available units?
1610 Woodrow Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 1610 Woodrow Avenue have?
Some of 1610 Woodrow Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Woodrow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Woodrow Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Woodrow Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 Woodrow Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1610 Woodrow Avenue offer parking?
No, 1610 Woodrow Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1610 Woodrow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 Woodrow Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Woodrow Avenue have a pool?
No, 1610 Woodrow Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1610 Woodrow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1610 Woodrow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Woodrow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1610 Woodrow Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 Woodrow Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1610 Woodrow Avenue has units with air conditioning.
