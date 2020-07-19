1362 Taft St

Amenities

3 Bedroom Home in Lemon Grove with Spacious Backyard! 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom single story home situated in the hills of Lemon Grove! The open kitchen with island includes stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave and features granite countertops and updated cabinets. With a great floorplan, plenty of storage space, 2 car attached garage and excellent curb appeal, along with a nice patio in the backyard, this home has everything you could be looking for to enjoy during the summertime. The backyard also features alley access for RV parking. Pets are allowed at property.