Lemon Grove, CA
1362 Taft St
Last updated May 1 2019 at 8:43 AM

1362 Taft St

1362 Taft Street · No Longer Available
Location

1362 Taft Street, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Description

3 Bedroom Home in Lemon Grove with Spacious Backyard! 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom single story home situated in the hills of Lemon Grove! The open kitchen with island includes stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave and features granite countertops and updated cabinets. With a great floorplan, plenty of storage space, 2 car attached garage and excellent curb appeal, along with a nice patio in the backyard, this home has everything you could be looking for to enjoy during the summertime. The backyard also features alley access for RV parking. Pets are allowed at property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1362 Taft St have any available units?
1362 Taft St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 1362 Taft St have?
Some of 1362 Taft St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1362 Taft St currently offering any rent specials?
1362 Taft St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1362 Taft St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1362 Taft St is pet friendly.
Does 1362 Taft St offer parking?
Yes, 1362 Taft St offers parking.
Does 1362 Taft St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1362 Taft St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1362 Taft St have a pool?
No, 1362 Taft St does not have a pool.
Does 1362 Taft St have accessible units?
No, 1362 Taft St does not have accessible units.
Does 1362 Taft St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1362 Taft St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1362 Taft St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1362 Taft St does not have units with air conditioning.
