4743 W.173rd St

Rare 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom back house with bonus room and laundry room located in the city of Lawndale.

Laundry hookups available inside a large fluff and fold room attached to the house.

House has been remodeled and features New vinyl Plank floors throughout (New vinyl sheet flooring in Laundry Room).

New paint throughout

Upgraded electrical outlets with USB ports in living room and bedrooms

New ceiling fans in bedrooms

Refurbished kitchen cabinets

New microwave range hood and Stove are included.

Bathroom recently remodeled with new bathtub/shower.

Window Blinds

Private back yard

1 Assigned Parking Space in Driveway (driveway shared with front house)

Owner pays water and trash