All apartments in Lawndale
Find more places like 4743 W.173rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawndale, CA
/
4743 W.173rd St
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:21 AM

4743 W.173rd St

4743 W 173rd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawndale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4743 W 173rd St, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Rare 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom back house with bonus room and laundry room located in the city of Lawndale.
Laundry hookups available inside a large fluff and fold room attached to the house.
House has been remodeled and features New vinyl Plank floors throughout (New vinyl sheet flooring in Laundry Room).
New paint throughout
Upgraded electrical outlets with USB ports in living room and bedrooms
New ceiling fans in bedrooms
Refurbished kitchen cabinets
New microwave range hood and Stove are included.
Bathroom recently remodeled with new bathtub/shower.
Window Blinds
Private back yard
1 Assigned Parking Space in Driveway (driveway shared with front house)
Owner pays water and trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4743 W.173rd St have any available units?
4743 W.173rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 4743 W.173rd St have?
Some of 4743 W.173rd St's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4743 W.173rd St currently offering any rent specials?
4743 W.173rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4743 W.173rd St pet-friendly?
No, 4743 W.173rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 4743 W.173rd St offer parking?
Yes, 4743 W.173rd St offers parking.
Does 4743 W.173rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4743 W.173rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4743 W.173rd St have a pool?
No, 4743 W.173rd St does not have a pool.
Does 4743 W.173rd St have accessible units?
No, 4743 W.173rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4743 W.173rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4743 W.173rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4743 W.173rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4743 W.173rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Galleria
4546 West 173rd Street
Lawndale, CA 90260

Similar Pages

Lawndale 1 BedroomsLawndale 2 Bedrooms
Lawndale Apartments with ParkingLawndale Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawndale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA
South Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles