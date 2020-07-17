Rare 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom back house with bonus room and laundry room located in the city of Lawndale. Laundry hookups available inside a large fluff and fold room attached to the house. House has been remodeled and features New vinyl Plank floors throughout (New vinyl sheet flooring in Laundry Room). New paint throughout Upgraded electrical outlets with USB ports in living room and bedrooms New ceiling fans in bedrooms Refurbished kitchen cabinets New microwave range hood and Stove are included. Bathroom recently remodeled with new bathtub/shower. Window Blinds Private back yard 1 Assigned Parking Space in Driveway (driveway shared with front house) Owner pays water and trash
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4743 W.173rd St have any available units?
4743 W.173rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 4743 W.173rd St have?
Some of 4743 W.173rd St's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4743 W.173rd St currently offering any rent specials?
4743 W.173rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.