Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

4727 W. 147th St. #226

4727 West 147th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4727 West 147th Street, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Lawndale Condo for rent - Centrally located Lawndale condo includes:
Hardwood and carpet floors.
Fresh paint.
Kitchen with all appliances.
One designated parking space.
Master bedroom with connected master bath.
2nd bedroom with hall bath.
Private balcony.
Storage locker in parking garage.
Upper level unit.

Condo complex includes:
Pool.
Two laundry facilities.
Recreation room.
Secured entry and parking.

Freeway close and walking distance to schools, restaurants and shopping.

Water, trash and HOA paid by Owner. Tenant to pay gas and electric.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5420287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4727 W. 147th St. #226 have any available units?
4727 W. 147th St. #226 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 4727 W. 147th St. #226 have?
Some of 4727 W. 147th St. #226's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4727 W. 147th St. #226 currently offering any rent specials?
4727 W. 147th St. #226 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4727 W. 147th St. #226 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4727 W. 147th St. #226 is pet friendly.
Does 4727 W. 147th St. #226 offer parking?
Yes, 4727 W. 147th St. #226 offers parking.
Does 4727 W. 147th St. #226 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4727 W. 147th St. #226 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4727 W. 147th St. #226 have a pool?
Yes, 4727 W. 147th St. #226 has a pool.
Does 4727 W. 147th St. #226 have accessible units?
No, 4727 W. 147th St. #226 does not have accessible units.
Does 4727 W. 147th St. #226 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4727 W. 147th St. #226 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4727 W. 147th St. #226 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4727 W. 147th St. #226 does not have units with air conditioning.

