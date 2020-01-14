4727 W. 147th St. #226

Amenities

Lawndale Condo for rent - Centrally located Lawndale condo includes:

Hardwood and carpet floors.

Fresh paint.

Kitchen with all appliances.

One designated parking space.

Master bedroom with connected master bath.

2nd bedroom with hall bath.

Private balcony.

Storage locker in parking garage.

Upper level unit.



Condo complex includes:

Pool.

Two laundry facilities.

Recreation room.

Secured entry and parking.



Freeway close and walking distance to schools, restaurants and shopping.



Water, trash and HOA paid by Owner. Tenant to pay gas and electric.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5420287)