Lawndale, CA
4726 W 171st Street
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:24 PM

4726 W 171st Street

4726 West 171st Street · No Longer Available
Location

4726 West 171st Street, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
yoga
Beautiful, Bright and Airy Townhome near Beach Cities! This spacious home features high ceilings in the living room with fireplace and French doors allowing fresh air to flow into space. The floorplan is ideal for entertaining jet it provides divisions between the dining area, kitchen and living room. You will find a conveniently located powder room right before heading up the staircase. Gorgeous new flooring was installed on the staircase and the second level. Relaxing master bedroom hosts a fireplace, walk-in closet, master bath with stand up shower, double sinks and a jet tub; the master bedroom also features double French doors that open up to your private balcony to enjoy morning coffee or the beautiful sun setting skies. Also upstairs, second and third bedrooms, full bathroom with tub shower and double sinks, laundry room, and a great landing where you may enjoy a home office, study or yoga area with double French doors to access the 2nd balcony. 2-Car attached garage with a door leading into the home. Just about everything is located nearby: 405 FWY entrance, piers [Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, & Redondo Beach], restaurants, shopping, Military Air Force Base, and a short drive to Silicon Beach, Downtown Los Angeles, Culver City, Playa Vista and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4726 W 171st Street have any available units?
4726 W 171st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 4726 W 171st Street have?
Some of 4726 W 171st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4726 W 171st Street currently offering any rent specials?
4726 W 171st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4726 W 171st Street pet-friendly?
No, 4726 W 171st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 4726 W 171st Street offer parking?
Yes, 4726 W 171st Street offers parking.
Does 4726 W 171st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4726 W 171st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4726 W 171st Street have a pool?
No, 4726 W 171st Street does not have a pool.
Does 4726 W 171st Street have accessible units?
No, 4726 W 171st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4726 W 171st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4726 W 171st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4726 W 171st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4726 W 171st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
