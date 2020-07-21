4726 W 171st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage yoga

Beautiful, Bright and Airy Townhome near Beach Cities! This spacious home features high ceilings in the living room with fireplace and French doors allowing fresh air to flow into space. The floorplan is ideal for entertaining jet it provides divisions between the dining area, kitchen and living room. You will find a conveniently located powder room right before heading up the staircase. Gorgeous new flooring was installed on the staircase and the second level. Relaxing master bedroom hosts a fireplace, walk-in closet, master bath with stand up shower, double sinks and a jet tub; the master bedroom also features double French doors that open up to your private balcony to enjoy morning coffee or the beautiful sun setting skies. Also upstairs, second and third bedrooms, full bathroom with tub shower and double sinks, laundry room, and a great landing where you may enjoy a home office, study or yoga area with double French doors to access the 2nd balcony. 2-Car attached garage with a door leading into the home. Just about everything is located nearby: 405 FWY entrance, piers [Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, & Redondo Beach], restaurants, shopping, Military Air Force Base, and a short drive to Silicon Beach, Downtown Los Angeles, Culver City, Playa Vista and much more!